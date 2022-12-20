Read full article on original website
Will Cowboys’ Micah Parsons miss Eagles game after trashing Jalen Hurts?
ESPN’s Todd Archer reports: Micah Parsons will miss his second straight practice with an illness. Mike McCarthy said there are a couple of players and their families dealing with illness. “It’s going around,” he said. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys...
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
New York Giants play-by-play announcer and ‘some players’ escape Mall of America shooting
Giants radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa and “some players” escaped a Mall of America shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night on the eve of the Giants’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants were staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall. Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive...
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles...
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
Jets’ Zach Wilson reacts to Jaguars disaster, admits ‘you can’t blame’ coaches for benching him again
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said last week that he was playing more freely because “the worst has already happened.” Wilson was referring to last month’s benching, which came amid a firestorm of criticism over his poor play and his lack of accountability after the loss to the Patriots.
What channel is Minnesota Vikings game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Giants on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 16 NFC football game on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022 (12/24/22) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
NFL analyst says Jets’ Zach Wilson could be one of “biggest busts” in NFL history
Thursday night was not a good look for Zach Wilson. In a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets quarterback was 9-for-18 for 82 yards with an interception for a 41.9 passer rating. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Down by 13 late in the...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Madden has a holiday gift for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux has something on his wish list. And the New York Giants linebacker decided to ask for it. On Wednesday, the rookie tweeted: “I just want an update for Christmas @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it worked. Madden’s twitter account responded: Do...
Ex-Eagles star gets explicit in trashing Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 40-34. In the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back...
Jets’ Zach Wilson looked to pair of Hall of Famers for help after being benched
Zach Wilson has been given another chance to prove himself to the New York Jets. The quarterback was benched after a disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old had completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards, and then didn’t take any responsibility for the 10-3 loss in the post-game press conference.
Jared Rhoden ‘really thought’ about spending a fifth year at Seton Hall
When Shaheen Holloway first took over as the coach at his alma mater last spring, one of his first calls was to Seton Hall’s leading scorer from last season. Jared Rhoden had an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was deciding between returning to college or declaring for the NBA Draft.
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Ice Hockey: Results, links and coverage for Fri., Dec. 23
No. 3 Don Bosco vs. No. 9 Bergen Catholic, 6:15 — PPD. No. 5 Northern Highlands at Pascack Valley-Hills, 4:55 — PPD. No. 12 Randolph vs. Summit, 5:45 — PPD. No. 17 Gov. Livingston at Hillsborough, 8 — PPD. BOYS HOCKEY SCOREBOARD. Note: The majority of...
What channel is Jacksonville Jaguars game today vs. Jets? (12/22/22) Watch LIVE STREAM online with Amazon Prime, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 16
The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, meet the New York Jets, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, in an NFL Week 16 AFC Thursday night football game on December 22, 2022 (12/22/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime’s video...
