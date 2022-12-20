Read full article on original website
After ‘Raise the Age’ law, Monroe County calls for changes at Children’s Detention Center
Bello says the county will also initiate a search for a new CDC Director who would implement enhanced staff training and organization of the detention center to address the changing of the center's population.
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
North Tonawanda man sentenced to prison in connection to COVID-19 relief fraud
A North Tonawanda man who previously pleaded guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud has been sentenced to prison.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
Genesee County issues state of emergency and travel ban
The Genesee County Sheriff says they are upgrading their previously issued travel advisory to a travel ban for all of Genesee County until further notice. They say this means travel is only allowed for emergency vehicles such as police, fire, ambulance, and snowplows.
wutv29.com
Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans
A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul vetoes a bill to allow some Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed certain Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years of service. The Monroe County Legislature, County Executive Adam Bello, and Sheriff Todd Baxter supported the measure. The New York State Legislature approved it. It...
Former NFTA driver sentenced for workers’ compensation fraud
A former NFTA bus driver was sentenced to five years of probation Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Two Rochester men sentenced to prison for kidnapping, murder
The victim died from his injuries two months after he was rescued.
wdkx.com
Monroe County Residents Can Now Volunteer For Jury Duty
Monroe County residents now can be a part of a new initiative to help move along court trials, County residents can now volunteer to be qualified to serve as a jury. Due to the Covid pandemic, court trials in Monroe County are backlogged almost 2 years. Jurors who served within...
Erie County Executive says if you drive under a travel ban, you will be ticketed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel ban is in place for all of Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. There's also travel advisories for Wyoming and Chautauqua counties. The New York State traffic cameras showed just how bad conditions have been throughout the day. At times, they're completely covered by...
Erie County District Attorney warns drivers about being high behind the wheel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has a simple message for those considering driving a vehicle while high this holiday season. "It's still a crime, that's the bottom line," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. Recreational marijuana has been legal in New York for over a year, but this...
Man sentenced to 90 years-to-life in prison for murder, attempted murder
Investigators said that Spinks was hiding in the dark at the house before ambushing and fatally shooting Curry.
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Arrest made tied to Erie County Court building bomb threat
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the Erie County Court building and the Williamsville Court building this past Friday, Amherst police announced. Police say Jonathan Rzoska was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree tampering with a witness, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated […]
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
Rochester City School District announces new superintendent
The Rochester City School District Board of Education announced Thursday that Dr. Carmine Peluso has been named the new superintendent of the district.
