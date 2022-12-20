ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
OAKFIELD, NY
wutv29.com

Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans

A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

Monroe County Residents Can Now Volunteer For Jury Duty

Monroe County residents now can be a part of a new initiative to help move along court trials, County residents can now volunteer to be qualified to serve as a jury. Due to the Covid pandemic, court trials in Monroe County are backlogged almost 2 years. Jurors who served within...
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to Erie County Court building bomb threat

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the Erie County Court building and the Williamsville Court building this past Friday, Amherst police announced. Police say Jonathan Rzoska was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, third-degree tampering with a witness, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated […]
AMHERST, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
BUFFALO, NY

