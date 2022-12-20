Brendan Fraser to Be Honored With Spotlight Award at 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Brendan Fraser Through the Years: Action Stardom, Oscar Buzz and More
Brendan Fraser was one of the biggest action stars of the '90s and early '00s, but he later receded from the public eye — leaving fans eagerly awaiting his comeback. The Indiana native made his film debut in 1991's Dogfight, one year before Encino Man and School Ties turned him into a heartthrob. The latter […]
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Collider
'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film
Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a crafts masterpiece that deserves Oscars attention below-the-line
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” hit Netflix a few weeks back, and it has already received a few critics’ awards and nominations, though it’s a very different animated movie than we normally get over the course of a year, being a stop-motion animated film del Toro directed with Mark Gustafson, working with Portland stop-motion animation house ShadowMachine. Lisa Henson, daughter of the late great puppeteer Jim Henson, is one of the film’s producers, which gives the film even more of a pedigree within that world. SEEOscar odds update: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ascends in Best Picture race But let’s rewind a bit....
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary. “I think ‘George’ got a remake, and they built a joke into it that the studio was too cheap...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Taylor Swift sets feature film directorial debut based on her own original script
Searchlight Pictures is set to produce
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Dolly De Leon and ‘Triangle of Sadness’ are Creeping Up on the Competition
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: There’s momentum for...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
As The Whale Hits Theaters, See What Critics Are Saying About Brendan Fraser’s Potentially Oscar-Worthy Performance
Brendan Fraser has been getting Oscar buzz for months now, so with The Whale finally hitting theaters, what do the critics have to say?
goldderby.com
Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions
Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more.
Comments / 0