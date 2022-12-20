The Portland Timbers on Wednesday selected four players in the MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented. The Timbers selected midfielder Noel Caliskan from Loyola Marymount University in the first round (No. 15 overall), goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk from Elon University in the second round (No. 44 overall), and defenders Jaden Jones-Riley from University of Daytona and Tyler Clegg from James Madison University in the third round (Nos. 73, 85 overall).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO