Pennsylvania State

Tony Dunlap
2d ago

A lot of women just accuse him of "touching" the kids, then the judge will order him to leave, evidence or not. Then she has all the time to coach the kids as to exactly what to say. No kids? Then just go to the judge and say "I'm afraid of him". Out he goes with a restraining order. Again, no evidence required.

Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend.  Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
Dspeaker

Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry

This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.

