This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.

17 DAYS AGO