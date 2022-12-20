Read full article on original website
Tony Dunlap
2d ago
A lot of women just accuse him of "touching" the kids, then the judge will order him to leave, evidence or not. Then she has all the time to coach the kids as to exactly what to say. No kids? Then just go to the judge and say "I'm afraid of him". Out he goes with a restraining order. Again, no evidence required.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Bill Gates says his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates was one of his 'personal low points' over the past few years
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced last year after 27 years of marriage. They still work together on their philanthropic foundation.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas
It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex
What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
Her husband died. Then the bank canceled their credit card and said no to a new one.
Imagine you have a credit card that you rely on. You have a solid payment history and a credit limit that you don’t abuse. Then one day, it’s gone. It’s something that Susan, 75, is coping with after the loss of her husband of more than 52 years.
I Divorced My Husband Because I Couldn't Trust Him With My Money
My husband called me while he was in Arizona with our children. We both typically live in L.A. in separate homes, but he had taken our kids on a trip. He was calling me to notify me that he only had $25 in his bank account. I felt many things when he told me this.
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
After 10 Years, My Husband And I Were On The Verge Of Divorce. Then We Got A Second Chance.
"That morning, I’d checked my bank account and realized my husband had visited the ATM at 2 a.m. and taken all our money. I was alone with three kids and $50."
Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend. Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
Children furious after father spends all of their inheritance, leaving them nothing
Who gets to have final say in what a person's legacy looks like?. Regardless of whether or not the economy is going through a recession or is doing well, all citizens have to be prepared with some sort of retirement plan so that they can afford to survive after they finish working.
Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings
Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**
Woman Declines Date With Coworker's Son After She Learns He’s Too Lazy to Make His Own Sandwiches
About 43% of Americans have gone on blind dates. Usually, the pairing doesn't know anything until they meet one another. But one woman learned a tidbit about her future blind date that led her to cancel the date altogether.
Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry
This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
Mother-in-Law Demands $2K from Woman Who Just Lost Mother: ‘I Don't Care About Your Mom Dying!’
Are there some things a person should just never say?. All relationships take work to manage over the years. Family relationships, however, are notorious for being extra tricky—especially when it comes to in-laws.
"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
I Brought My Mom Home To Help Her Die. I Had No Idea What I Was In For — Or What I'd Gain.
"All I knew was that she wasn’t going to take her final breath in a hospital."
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Comments / 17