Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
There’s Gold in the Red Kettle, and Silver too! Salvation Army Discovers Another Shiny Surprise
The Salvation Army of Evansville discovered a valuable gold coin in a Red Kettle back on the first Friday of December. And this week, they found two more shiny surprises donated in a Red Kettle. Double the Donation. One gold Krugerrand is a pretty big donation, but this week, another...
Take a Magical Trip to the Evansville Salvation Army’s Toy Town [Pics]
The Salvation Army of Evansville's Toy Town has been an annual Christmas tradition in Evansville for a long time, providing toys for thousands of families in need each year. But Toy Town is more than just "giving toys to families in need." It is a place that gives parents something you can't put a price tag on - dignity. Toy Town gives families a total Christmas experience, including toys, books, and games, as well as food for the family. Toy Town also allows parents to take these toys home and wrap them, which allows these kiddos to enjoy the experience of seeing presents under the tree and ripping those packages open with wrapping paper flying everywhere. Many families wouldn't be able to have all of that without Toy Town.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Forests and Wetlands Introduces a New Series of ‘After Dark’ Programs
Back in 1984, we learned from Whodini that the "Freaks Come Out at Night," and in 2023, we will have the chance to learn about what other kinds of "things" come out at night, thanks to a new series of programs at Wesselman Woods and the Howell Wetlands. Guests of...
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Restaurant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
Owensboro issues White Flag in the face of the incoming storm
The Daviess County Emergency Management has issued a White Flag event from Thursday to Monday.
Could the Movie Based on the Alabama Fugitives Captured in Evansville be Factual?
The scene played out like a Made-for-TV Movie. You know the kind, not big-screen interesting, and not quite Netflix quality. Just a little love story that went down the wrong path, jailbreaks, and of course someone dies. Alabama Fugitives Make National News in Evansville, Indiana. The movie idea I'm talking...
Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event
McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories
SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
With Negative Temps Coming to KY, Will You Be Able to Play in the Snow?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
14news.com
Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
14news.com
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home on New Year’s Eve with Logan’s Promise
Like it or not, accept it or not, 2023 is almost here. We can't do anything to slow down the hands of time, so we might as well celebrate - responsibly, of course. New Year's Eve means lots of people hitting the town to have a good time. That is all fine and good, only if everyone gets home safe and sound at the end of the night (technically, the wee hours of the next morning). Logan's promise is stepping up, once again, to help make sure that happens in 2023.
Have You Seen This Missing Indiana Man?
Police in Evansville, Indiana are asking for the help of the public to locate a missing adult after the man did not return home after work. The Evansville Police Department has shared details regarding a missing Evansville man and they are asking the public for help to find him. On December 10, 2022, the Evansville Police received a report that 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was missing.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0