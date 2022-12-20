ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter

If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky

Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart

A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
A ‘Do Not Drive’ Order Has Been Made for Nearly 300,000 Dodge and Chrysler Vehicles

Owners of certain Dodge and Chrysler vehicles are urged not to drive their vehicles due to a massive recall that has claimed the lives of three people this year. There is a massive ongoing recall for Dodge and Chrysler cars that you might want to be aware of. This recall comes as a result of an exploding Takata airbag cab explode due to chemical properties that "may deteriorate over time, particularly if exposed to hot, humid climates." This first began back in November, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for 276,000 vehicles. Now, that a third person has passed away as a result of these faulty airbags, another alert has been issued. This brings the total of Takata airbag fatalities to 24.
How to Make Moonlite Black Dip — Similar to Kentucky Black Dip But Better

It doesn't take much for me to crave good barbecue. See, I type the WORD and I want some. I guess that's part of the deal when you're born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky. And I was RAISED on barbecue. When Dad would call and say he was going to run by and get some for dinner, well that was it. Dinner became the highlight of the day and neither me, my mom, nor my sister could wait until he'd walk through the door.
