NuVuBoolmafo
3d ago
btw if you make more money you pay less taxes if you make less nothing changed for you but you have to pay more in taxes on services now so tax the poor to relieve the rich of their taxes tf is this
Patricia Yaden
3d ago
Basically a Tax Increase for the Middle Class. Stop voting Republican. They literally don't like the working Class or Poor people.
Get a $650 payment from the state during the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming soon from the state
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills
Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
WUKY
Will Kentucky's new utility sales tax affect you in 2023? Here's how to find out
Starting in 2023, some Kentuckians will see changes in their residential utility sales taxes due to provisions in House Bill 8. So here are the basics. The tax affects additional properties residents pay utilities on beyond their primary residence. KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says that means the majority of Kentuckians will automatically be exempt and won't need to do anything.
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
mymix1041.com
New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023
A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Ky. judge-executive confirmed to TVA board
A Kentuckian has been confirmed to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board of directors. Wade White, who resigned earlier this month as Lyon County Judge-Executive, was confirmed by unanimous consent. TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. “I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a...
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Journal News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Not One But Two Gas Tax Increases for Illinois Coming Next Year
Gas is a hot topic with most drivers today who are paying extreme amounts of money, starting in 2023 Illinois residents will be paying even more with an increase in gas tax. Illinois Policy states that Illinois is the second-highest state nationwide in the gas tax (just behind California), and it's about to increase. Starting in 2023 Illinois residents who fill up their tanks will now have to pay 42.5 cents more in gas tax. But what, there's more. It will increase AGAIN in July 2023 to 44.4 cents per gallon. Why?
Use This 3-Digit Number to Find a Warming Center Near You in Indiana
As Winter Storm Elliott unleashes bone-chilling temperatures and blizzard-like conditions all across the country, there is the risk that some Hoosiers may find themselves without adequate warmth to protect them from the chill. Winter Storm Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott is bringing with it dangerously low temperatures with windchills reaching double...
What is Kentucky’s most and least popular Christmas food?
Do you partake in Kentucky's most (or least) popular Christmas food?🎄
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Could Indiana See State Cigarette Tax Double in 2023?
There is no question that the cost of goods and services is on the rise and smokers in Indiana could soon be seeing even higher cigarette prices. Inflation has continued to rise throughout 2022 driving the costs of goods and services higher and higher. According to Forbes, Americans have seen inflation rise by more than 7.4% this year alone, while wage growth has not followed suit. This means that our hard-earned dollars simply do not have the same buying power that they did a year ago and most of us are not earning more of those dollars to offset the difference. According to Forbes,
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER IS READY FOR THE STORM, URGES CUSTOMERS TO BE PREPARED
Kentucky Power is ready for the storm, urges customers to be prepared. Ashland, Ky., December 22, 2022 – Kentucky Power utility personnel are prepared to respond to service interruptions caused by arctic weather forecasted in its service area starting late this evening. The power company is urging customers to be prepared for the extreme cold coming in and potential outages.
A plea to Kentucky’s teachers
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction. […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
How Kentuckians can prep HVAC systems in the next 24 hours: ‘Prep now’
There are less than 24 hours left for Kentuckians to prepare their HVAC systems, and the smallest adjustments can make the biggest differences.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
