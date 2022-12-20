Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
mynews13.com
State's legal cannabis sales to start Dec. 29 in NYC
The first legal adult-use cannabis sales in the state will start Dec. 29 at Housing Works Cannabis Co., members of the state Cannabis Control Board announced Wednesday. Housing Works, a New York City-based nonprofit, will open Housing Works Cannabis Co. — the state’s first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary — next week at 750 Broadway in Manhattan.
mynews13.com
Skip the cash register at new Hudson Nonstop shop in LAX Terminal 3
LOS ANGELES — Travelers through the new Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be able to shop without stopping at a checkout counter at the airport’s first Hudson Nonstop store. A partnership with Amazon, the new Hudson shop uses the retail giant’s Just Walk Out and...
mynews13.com
How NY's dairy farms are staying afloat as demand for milk declines
AVON, N.Y. — Milk has been a staple for households in the United States for many years. The consumption of milk has been trending downward, due to factors such as plant-based milk alternatives, leaving many in the dairy farm industry to try and keep up with the trends. “I...
mynews13.com
Upstate minimum wage to increase as advocates call for bigger raise
A $1 increase in the minimum wage for counties north of Westchester will take effect at the end of the year, reaching $14.20. And Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement on Wednesday indicated the stated target of $15 statewide will eventually be reached. But that change will be up to...
mynews13.com
Hochul approves law addressing work quotas at warehouses in New York
Companies will be required to disclose work speed data and other quota-related information to workers under a measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Distribution centers will have to reveal the information to both current and former workers, and is meant to bolster protections against disciplinary action because of failing to meet those demands or quotas that do not allow for proper breaks.
mynews13.com
CarePortal app helps struggling families avoid foster care
Central Florida has 1,694 children currently living in foster homes with another 149 in state-run facilities — taken from their homes over issues of neglect or other familial problems. What You Need To Know. A new app called CarePortal helps local churches and other agencies to connect with families...
mynews13.com
Brevard Public Schools aims to craft new discipline policies in 2023
VIERA, Fla. - With students and staff out of school until the new year, leaders at Brevard Public Schools are hoping they take some time to review the discipline policies on the books as the school board looks to implement new policies. Following Tuesday’s special school board meeting, the seventh...
mynews13.com
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
Comments / 0