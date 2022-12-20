The frolicking, magical Christmas season only got more joyous when the NFL implored an unheralded football schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. With 14 games between Saturday and Sunday for Week 16, we have plenty of players that will get in the end zone during the action-packed weekend. But where should your money go? Sure, Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown against the gaping Packers defense would surely appear to be likely. But at -200 odds on FanDuel? No thanks. Let’s find some real value this weekend with our Week 16 anytime TD scorer prop picks for Saturday...

