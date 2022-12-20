Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Blowing snow impacting roadways, especially in rural areas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren’t getting better quickly, if at all. Iowa DOT cameras show that roads in town aren’t too bad, but venture into rural areas, and you’ll find snow drifting over roadways creating slick spots. The wind will continue...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35
In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
WOWT
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
kciiradio.com
Weather Travel Update
According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, blizzard conditions are expected across Southeast Iowa, affecting travel. Whiteout blizzard conditions are possible through Saturday morning with wind gusts of 40-50 MPH. Temperatures will drop rapidly after the snow ends. Travel, especially in rural areas, is expected to become difficult, if not impossible. Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero are expected through Saturday morning. If you must travel, make your vehicle weather ready. Prepare a safety kit with cold weather gear and all of the essentials that you may need to deal with the storm. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
kscj.com
WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY
THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
kiwaradio.com
La Niña Could Fade After Three Year Run
Upper Midwest — The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Niña weather pattern that’s been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run. The weather pattern...
weareiowa.com
What food pantries are open, closed during central Iowa's winter storm?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Blizzard-like weather conditions have caused many businesses and schools to close, as well as events to be canceled. But as temperatures drop...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
It is December and a lot of people may not have their mind on plants, but there is a plant that is very much known this time of year. TV9 viewers shared images of what happens to their beards in the wintry weather. Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads. Updated:...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Blizzard warning for central Iowa; what to expect
IOWA — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central and northern Iowa from noon Thursday through 6AM Saturday. The entire state also remains under a Winter Storm Warning, but impacts will be very similar. The snow will start to fall in western Iowa around noon. The heaviest will fall after 5 PM with 3-6″ […]
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and windier. Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse. A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten. Iowa...
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
KGLO News
Cold weather blast part of La Nine weather pattern
DES MOINES — The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern that’s been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run. “The reason why this is interesting, it’s the third consecutive winter of La Nina — we call it a triple dip or a triple stack — and going back to 1950s we only have two events like this. So, pretty anomalous behavior,” according to Glisan.
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
