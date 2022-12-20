ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

money.com

5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
CNET

Rules for 401(k) and IRA Accounts Set to Change: What You Need to Know

The new rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs took a step closer to reality on Thursday, Dec. 22, as the US Senate passed an amended version of Congress' $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes many new retirement regulations. The House will vote on the...
AOL Corp

Here are the 5 biggest changes to credit scores in 2022

This year, major changes hit the credit reporting industry that could end up boosting credit scores for millions of Americans, increasing their access to credit. From allowing folks to self-report positive rent and utility payments to the major credit reporting bureaus to paid medical debt coming off credit reports, these improvements will help many build or rebuild their credit worthiness.
Money

Specialty Mortgage Products Promise Lower Rates and Fees — but Are They Safe?

Rapidly rising mortgage rates are changing how both buyers and lenders are approaching home loans. Mortgage rates have nearly doubled since the first week of January, to today’s current average of 6.31%. Higher rates mean higher mortgage payments and fewer people who can afford to buy. As a result, lenders have seen a big drop in business. The number of new mortgage applications is hovering at the lowest level since 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on Dec. 20, 2022: Rates Dip

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates recede by a 10th of a percentage point over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also decreased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal...
CNET

As We Wait for Student Loan Debt Relief, When Will Payments Start Again?

When President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers, he also scheduled an end date to the current moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest -- Jan. 1, 2023. Now that the one-time debt relief program is stalled in courts, the White House has once again extended the pause on student loan payments and interest.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 22, 2022: Rates Slide

A few notable mortgage rates dropped off over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages tumbled more than a 10th of a percentage point. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have increased...
AFP

Crypto firm Binance endures wild weeks in wake of FTX collapse

Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world's biggest exchange for crypto assets.  For Leigh Drogen of Starkiller Capital, it would be "armageddon" for short-term crypto asset prices if Binance collapsed.

