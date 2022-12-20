Read full article on original website
oklahoma Sooner
OU Adds Five-Star Defensive Back Peyton Bowen to Signing Class
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of defensive back Peyton Bowen to OU's 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. The addition of Bowen, a five-star prospect at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, vaulted the Sooners to the No. 5 spot in the 247Sports national composite ranking.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Names Aaron Mansfield Head Volleyball Coach
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced Aaron Mansfield as OU's new head volleyball coach on Thursday. Mansfield takes over the Sooners program after serving the last six seasons as head coach at Loyola Marymount, leading the Lions to a 94-68 (.580) record and taking them to a pair of NCAA Tournaments. He also served as an assistant coach for the LMU women's beach volleyball program from 2017-19. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Mansfield spent five years on Santa Clara's staff, the last three as associate head coach of the indoor team and head coach of its sand team.
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
Breaking: Five-Star Safety Officially Flips Commitment For Second Time
On Wednesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen surprised everyone in the college football world when he picked up an Oregon hat to announce where he would be playing his college football. Now Bowen, who had previously been committed to Notre Dame, has reversed course yet again. Bowen flipped his ...
Oklahoma Loses Out on Elite High School Teammate of Jackson Arnold
The Sooners were unable to flip star safety Peyton Bowen, as the standout safety picked the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Local two-way star Jacobe Johnson is a Sooner
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s crucial every year to bring in the top talent in the state. That’s just what the Sooners are doing with the addition of OKC Metro star Jacobe Johnson. Position: ATH. School: Mustang (Okla.) Signing Time: 7:51 a.m. CT. Commitment Date: Aug. 13, 2022.
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Edge Adepoju Adebawore
Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sign 24 Players on First Day of Early Period
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Of OU's 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale by recruiting...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners aren't taking the Seminoles lightly leading up to next week.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
ouhsc.edu
Graduate Student Rob Fogle Successfully Defends Thesis
Rob Fogle, graduate student, successfully defended his Ph.D. on Dec. 15. His thesis was on "Design and development of atypical steroidal scaffolds targeting oxysterol binding protein."
Christmas fun facts from Oklahoma history
The Oklahoma Historical Society has shared some holiday fun facts pulled from Oklahoma's history.
blackchronicle.com
University of Oklahoma board adopts pro-free speech ‘Chicago Statement’
Free speech group wants to see more universities support similar language. A statement in support of free speech is now official policy for the University of Oklahoma after a vote by the board of regents at the latest meeting. The UO Board of Regents voted to adopt the “Chicago Statement,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
