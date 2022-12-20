NORMAN — University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced Aaron Mansfield as OU's new head volleyball coach on Thursday. Mansfield takes over the Sooners program after serving the last six seasons as head coach at Loyola Marymount, leading the Lions to a 94-68 (.580) record and taking them to a pair of NCAA Tournaments. He also served as an assistant coach for the LMU women's beach volleyball program from 2017-19. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Mansfield spent five years on Santa Clara's staff, the last three as associate head coach of the indoor team and head coach of its sand team.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO