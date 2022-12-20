ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

OU Adds Five-Star Defensive Back Peyton Bowen to Signing Class

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of defensive back Peyton Bowen to OU's 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. The addition of Bowen, a five-star prospect at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, vaulted the Sooners to the No. 5 spot in the 247Sports national composite ranking.
oklahoma Sooner

OU Names Aaron Mansfield Head Volleyball Coach

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced Aaron Mansfield as OU's new head volleyball coach on Thursday. Mansfield takes over the Sooners program after serving the last six seasons as head coach at Loyola Marymount, leading the Lions to a 94-68 (.580) record and taking them to a pair of NCAA Tournaments. He also served as an assistant coach for the LMU women's beach volleyball program from 2017-19. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Mansfield spent five years on Santa Clara's staff, the last three as associate head coach of the indoor team and head coach of its sand team.
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
247Sports

Local two-way star Jacobe Johnson is a Sooner

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s crucial every year to bring in the top talent in the state. That’s just what the Sooners are doing with the addition of OKC Metro star Jacobe Johnson. Position: ATH. School: Mustang (Okla.) Signing Time: 7:51 a.m. CT. Commitment Date: Aug. 13, 2022.
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sign 24 Players on First Day of Early Period

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Of OU's 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale by recruiting...
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
blackchronicle.com

University of Oklahoma board adopts pro-free speech ‘Chicago Statement’

Free speech group wants to see more universities support similar language. A statement in support of free speech is now official policy for the University of Oklahoma after a vote by the board of regents at the latest meeting. The UO Board of Regents voted to adopt the “Chicago Statement,”...
