East Coast Traveler

What is Austin, Texas Known For?

Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city

Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Food Experts on the Most Surprising Food News of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number seven:
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
247Sports

Chris Beard's fiancée says suspended Texas coach 'did not strangle me'

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of assaulting his fiancée. But Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, released a statement Friday noting that “Chris did not strangle me.”. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Brilliant Austin Food Innovations That Should Continue in 2023

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number nine:
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson

The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

50 New Austin Food Trucks to Try in 2022

EAST AUSTIN — Taco truck Asador opened a new location at East Sixth bar the Grackle in mid-December. (1700 East Sixth Street) DOWNTOWN — Austin truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a new truck dedicated to loaded home fries. Homie Fries debuted in early December. (75 Rainey Street) EAST...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Italian Restaurant L’Oca d’Oro Is Opening a New Pizzeria

Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is opening a pizzeria next year. Bambino will open at a yet-to-be-disclosed address in the Govalle neighborhood near Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard sometime in the summer. Co-owners Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco are using their New York/Northeast Coast roots to drive...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Infatuation

The Best Pizza Places In Austin

From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
