What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Austin, TX Trail of Lights Final Show of the Season is Tonight, December 23Carol LennoxAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
Austin Food Experts on the Most Surprising Food News of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number seven:
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Chris Beard's fiancée says suspended Texas coach 'did not strangle me'
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of assaulting his fiancée. But Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, released a statement Friday noting that “Chris did not strangle me.”. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that...
Brilliant Austin Food Innovations That Should Continue in 2023
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number nine:
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson
The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
50 New Austin Food Trucks to Try in 2022
EAST AUSTIN — Taco truck Asador opened a new location at East Sixth bar the Grackle in mid-December. (1700 East Sixth Street) DOWNTOWN — Austin truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a new truck dedicated to loaded home fries. Homie Fries debuted in early December. (75 Rainey Street) EAST...
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
Southwest Austin neighborhood throws ‘Christmas potato’ onto well-decorated lawns
Stephanie Novacek lives in the neighborhood and said she often sees families rolling down their windows and sharing how much they like the lights. But they also sometimes share their gratitude in another way.
Lots of Austin Restaurants, Bars, and Trucks Will Be Closed for the Holidays and/or the Freeze
Since it’s the holiday weekend and there’s the freeze taking over Texas starting today, many Austin restaurants, bars, and food trucks are taking the opportunity to take short or long breaks. Many places that aren’t open for Christmas dine-in services. are already open all year round will...
Austin Italian Restaurant L’Oca d’Oro Is Opening a New Pizzeria
Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is opening a pizzeria next year. Bambino will open at a yet-to-be-disclosed address in the Govalle neighborhood near Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard sometime in the summer. Co-owners Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco are using their New York/Northeast Coast roots to drive...
Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau
LB Liona Lefau proves that the brand of Texas means something from coast to coast.
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?
A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
5 businesses that have recently opened in Pflugerville and Hutto
Owner Dat Nguyen opened Now, Dats Boba in Hutto on Dec. 6. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An array of business across various industries have opened their doors in Pflugerville and Hutto over the past several months. 1. A new bubble tea shop called Now, Dats Boba had its soft opening Dec....
