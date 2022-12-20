Read full article on original website
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
Local Football Star Brennan Palmer Discusses The Thill of Becoming A Bison
Brennan Palmer of Fargo Davies joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discussed signing his national letter of intent to play football at NDSU, the hard work that he has put in to play at the next level, and more!
Update: NDSU Equestrian Club saved from budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you the past few weeks, NDSU's Equestrian Club has been saved despite budget cuts at the school. Coach Tara Swanson announced Thursday that her position had been saved from elimination. The Equestrian Team's members started an online...
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic closed due to inclement weather
(Casselton, ND) -- Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Avenue North in Casselton, is closed Friday. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, please click here. Also, you're asked to please note...
Crews respond to South Fargo apartment fire
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire crews had to brave the bitter cold to fight a fire at an apartment complex on the city's south side Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 13-hundred-block of 32nd Street South around 9:00 a.m. after heavy smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the building.
City leadership to comment on results of Fargo Police Department "Stay Interview Results and Recommendations"
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is releasing internal interviews and issuing suggestions to police leadership following the release of a study. The City of Fargo's Human Resources and Administration Teams worked with the Fargo Police Department's (FPD) Leadership Team to conduct internal stay interviews with officers and employees. The data collected from the interviews depicts 90 Fargo Police Department staff members, many who remained anonymous, who engaged in the voluntary interview process. A full breakdown of all questions and descriptions of answers can be found by clicking here.
Self-Serving bar receives thumbs up from Fargo Liquor Control Board
(Fargo, ND) -- The Liquor Control Board in Fargo has approved a license for a self-serve bar in Fargo. The owners of Crafty Taps learned the city-run board gave the thumbs-up on the project on Wednesday. Customers would be able to serve themselves with the swipe of a credit card. Crafty Taps hopes to open in the West Acres Mall in Fargo in March upon the final approval from the city council.
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
Sub-zero temperatures create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes
(Fargo, ND) -- The sub-zero temperatures dominating the weather picture across the FM metro create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes. "the winter weather can make it difficult as everybody knows. I mean everything from driving to the scene is slowed down, and then working on the scene can be more difficult, just the traction, simply as trying to walk and pull a hose line and then obviously the cold affects everything we're trying to do with the hose lines, you know with things freezing up, it's hard on equipment, that type of stuff," said Fargo Fire Marshall Ryan Erickson.
Maple River Winery being sold
(Casselton, ND) -- Maple River Winery is up for sale. Owners Greg and Susan Kemper announced on social media recently that they were selling the business and building after decades of ownership. They are hoping to sell to a young couple or person looking for a profitable investment. The building...
Fargo police chief says "stay interview" results show department "in a much different place" compared to last year
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's police chief says recent "stay interviews" conducted among the department's officers and staff show improving morale and a better work culture. "We are really happy to be a part of this process that really helps increase communications inside the department. We have to have the ability to address current issues and concerns. You know we have a very committed and solid team. We are in a much different place than we were a year ago," said Dave Zibolski.
West Fargo Fire Department warns residents to clear vents and gas meters of snow buildup
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is reminding you to check gas meters and vents following the recent winter weather. Heavy or hard-packed snow and ice on meters or external exhaust vents can present a safety hazard. Gas meters have a vent to regulate pressure. High snow...
Student arrested after threat to Polk County school
(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries or issues reported after a threat was made to a Polk County, Minnesota school Tuesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that they received a report of school violence made on social media by a student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The...
Otter Tail County passes year-long moratorium on THC products
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- The Otter Tail Board of Commissioners is moving forward with a temporary ban on the sale of THC edibles and beverages in the county. The board unanimously passed a one-year moratorium on any THC-related sales. Board members say the time is needed to put measures...
