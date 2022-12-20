Dragon & Lion Dance Groups from around the world will celebrate and perform for the 5th Annual World Dragon & Lion Dance Extravaganza!. Here in United States, this event will take place on December 31, 2022 in the heart of San Francisco Chinatown (Located on Grant Ave and Commercial St.) It will be a fun fill day showcasing the best of Kung Fu, Dragon, & Lion Dance, offered/performed by Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu & Sport Association USA, Lion Dance ME, and many other organizations!

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO