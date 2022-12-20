Read full article on original website
$6 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose
One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old-fashioned drive-in movie fun. – $9 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $6 per adult (price...
New Year’s Eve “World Dragon & Lion Dance Day” 2022 (SF)
Dragon & Lion Dance Groups from around the world will celebrate and perform for the 5th Annual World Dragon & Lion Dance Extravaganza!. Here in United States, this event will take place on December 31, 2022 in the heart of San Francisco Chinatown (Located on Grant Ave and Commercial St.) It will be a fun fill day showcasing the best of Kung Fu, Dragon, & Lion Dance, offered/performed by Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu & Sport Association USA, Lion Dance ME, and many other organizations!
New “Slim Silhouette” Trash Cans Coming to SF
San Francisco Public Works recently announced the selection of the durable, tamper-resistant and easy-to-clean “Slim Silhouette” model as the City’s preferred new public trash can design. The Slim Silhouette design was one of six trash cans that was publicly tested this past summer. Three of the tested...
Huge Private Property on Bay Area Coast to Become Public Park
At a public meeting in Pescadero on December 10, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) board of directors approved the purchase of 6,300 acres of the Cloverdale Ranch in San Mateo County from Peninsula Open Space Trust. The purchase is the single largest for Midpen in its 50-year history,...
