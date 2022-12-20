Read full article on original website
southcountynews.org
Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history
People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
What would be the ’12 Days of Kalamazoo Christmas?’
Christmas is Sunday, and it's the start of the official 12 Days of Christmas. We all know the song... ... oh, wait... that's the Jeff Foxworthy Redneck version. (That's the one I grew up with, so that's the one I know.) But we're all familiar with the concept. This year,...
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WNDU
Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled. Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United. And eight flights that were...
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
buildingindiana.com
Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility
The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
WNDU
Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
abc57.com
Travel advisory issued for Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?
It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
WNDU
Road conditions after weather system rolls through Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) We’re keeping our eyes on the roads out there as the snow piles up. The road conditions Thursday night looked like the polar opposite of what the roads were like in the early afternoon. This just goes to show how quickly this weather system came...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
