Bridgman, MI

southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history

People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WNDU

Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled. Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United. And eight flights that were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard

Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
buildingindiana.com

Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility

The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Travel advisory issued for Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
Banana 101.5

Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?

It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Road conditions after weather system rolls through Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) We’re keeping our eyes on the roads out there as the snow piles up. The road conditions Thursday night looked like the polar opposite of what the roads were like in the early afternoon. This just goes to show how quickly this weather system came...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
SOUTH BEND, IN
