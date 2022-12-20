ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Holiday Storm Puts the Brakes On DoorDash Delivery

DoorDash is suspending their delivery service in parts of Michigan because of the impending winter storm. Thursday night through at least Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be no food delivery in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City and Benton Harbor. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel...
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Kent County emergency manager: 'The timing of this event is terrible'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before a single flake fell, Kent County Emergency Manager Matt Groesser was making his days about preparedness. “We’ve had three or four days to prepare,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with that amount of time to get the word out, make sure everybody understood what this is going to be.”
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief

The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
