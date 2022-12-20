Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A fed-up Michigan librarian called out conservatives who have 'threatened' and 'cursed' her over LGBTQ books: 'How dare you people?'
"I was taught to love your neighbor as you love yourself," the Patmos Library worker said. "That's not what I hear every day. Not from you."
Kalamazoo, Portage, Southwest Michigan schools closed Friday, Dec. 23
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo and Portage school districts announced Thursday school will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 in anticipation of the major winter snowstorm expected to hit Michigan tonight. After school activities on Thursday, Dec. 22 have also been canceled at both districts on Dec. 22, according to the...
Looking to buy an old school building? GRPS is looking to sell one
The Grand Rapids Board of Education is now accepting bids for the use or purchase of the former Kensington School building.
Holiday Storm Puts the Brakes On DoorDash Delivery
DoorDash is suspending their delivery service in parts of Michigan because of the impending winter storm. Thursday night through at least Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be no food delivery in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City and Benton Harbor. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fox17
Kent County emergency manager: 'The timing of this event is terrible'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before a single flake fell, Kent County Emergency Manager Matt Groesser was making his days about preparedness. “We’ve had three or four days to prepare,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with that amount of time to get the word out, make sure everybody understood what this is going to be.”
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
WWMTCw
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
Vander Mill Taproom closing to general public until spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Vander Mill taproom in Grand Rapids temporarily closed its doors, citing staff shortages as a contributing factor. The last day of service to the general public was Saturday, Dec. 17, but the taproom is still available to rent for special events. A post on...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief
The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage
A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday. Officers responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Kalamazoo-Based Drum Corps Unit “Legends” Will Take Hiatus For 2023, Possibly Dissolve
One of my favorite things to do with my dad, still to this day, is go to a Drum Corps show. For those unaware, the Drum and Bugle Corps is essentially a Marching Band on steroids, with no woodwinds. Corps will field anywhere between 75 and 250 members on the field, and produce a WALL of sound that will literally knock you back.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Kalamazoo man accused of murder heading toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring two others is heading toward a jury trial. Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni found Wednesday, Dec. 21, there was probable cause Myquan Deontae Rogers had committed 17 felonies, including murder and assault with intent to murder.
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0