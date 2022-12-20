ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WIS-TV

South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC

