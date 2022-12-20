Read full article on original website
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Gamecocks Display Unique Commitment To Recruiting New Areas
The South Carolina coaching staff routinely goes out of their way to scour the entire country in search of new talent.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:. Head Coach...
WIS-TV
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
wach.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
Projecting South Carolina's 2024 Recruiting Board
South Carolina brought in an excellent 2023 class, but their 2024 board could be even better.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
WWE legend holds home intruder at gunpoint in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former WWE star who now lives in the Midlands is making headlines for an incident at his home. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is known for carrying around a two-by-four and giving the thumbs up ahead of his matches in the ring. And he's currently a Kershaw County resident.
Fayetteville man wins the first $700,000 top prize in new lottery game
The man went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073, the lottery said.
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
WRAL
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state. Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School
The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.
cbs17
Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
