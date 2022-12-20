ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Benedict Donald
3d ago

Throw the book at this traitor! As Trump would say...LOCK HER UP!!

Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Termination notice sent to Galion Police Chief

GALION—Crawford County Now has received the notice of termination received and signed by former Police Chief Marc Rodriguez. The termination letter was dated December 16, 2022, with his termination effective on December 19, 2022. It is the policy of Crawford County Now to protect the identity of all victims.
GALION, OH
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Police Chief fired

GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
huroninsider.com

Local law enforcement agencies awarded grants for body cameras

ERIE COUNTY – Five Erie County law enforcement agencies are among the 112 law enforcement agencies across the state that will receive funding as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The local agencies that will be awarded grants are the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky Police Department,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing

A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
ELYRIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

