Benedict Donald
3d ago
Throw the book at this traitor! As Trump would say...LOCK HER UP!!
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
Ohio CPA accused of embezzling more than $1M from employer
Michael Herman, 45, was also charged with money laundering and submitting false tax returns to the IRS.
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
crawfordcountynow.com
Termination notice sent to Galion Police Chief
GALION—Crawford County Now has received the notice of termination received and signed by former Police Chief Marc Rodriguez. The termination letter was dated December 16, 2022, with his termination effective on December 19, 2022. It is the policy of Crawford County Now to protect the identity of all victims.
UPDATE: 4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation
ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team
The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Hopkins Airport.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
huroninsider.com
Local law enforcement agencies awarded grants for body cameras
ERIE COUNTY – Five Erie County law enforcement agencies are among the 112 law enforcement agencies across the state that will receive funding as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The local agencies that will be awarded grants are the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky Police Department,...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing
A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
