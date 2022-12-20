‘The most simple and selfless thing’: Stem cell donor makes Merry Christmas possible for Woodstock family

Staff Reportnews@thewoodstockindependent.com Woodstock has designated two public warming centers as brutal winter old approaches this weekend.The Woodstock Police Department, 656 Lake Ave., will open its small lobby is open during bad weather to serve as a place to get warm.The city also has said the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., will be open during regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is tentatively scheduled to be closed Dec. 23 to 26.And Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) has a cold-weather assistance program for emergencies. If you are homeless, you can call 815-759-7133 andleave a voice mail. You will receive a call back to find you emergency accommodations in Woodstock – however, you will need to find a way to get there, as PADS cannot offer transport.McHenry County also has announced a number of locations will be open to serve as emergency warming centers.They include:• Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St. – The facility will be available Thursday and Friday. The lobby is open during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the police department can open it after hours upon request.• Lakemoor Village Hall, 28581 Route 120 – Village Hall can be opened after hours by entering through the front door and pushing the police department callbutton in the vestibule.• McHenry Municipal Center, 333 S. Green St. – The center will be open beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, and will stay open through 8 a.m. Monday, Dec.26. People needing to access the warming center should enter through the McHenry Police Department entrance and ask for assistance.• Port Barrington Village Hall, 69 S. Circle Ave. – The Community Room can be opened by appointment only – residents needing to use it can call the village hallnumber, regardless of time, to have the room opened.• Spring Grove Village Hall, 7401 Meyer Road – Village Hall is available to keep warm during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.It will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO