ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

‘The most simple and selfless thing’: Stem cell donor makes Merry Christmas possible for Woodstock family

By Sandy Kucharski
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death

ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Warming centers available for approaching winter weather

Staff Reportnews@thewoodstockindependent.com Woodstock has designated two public warming centers as brutal winter old approaches this weekend.The Woodstock Police Department, 656 Lake Ave., will open its small lobby is open during bad weather to serve as a place to get warm.The city also has said the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., will be open during regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is tentatively scheduled to be closed Dec. 23 to 26.And Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) has a cold-weather assistance program for emergencies. If you are homeless, you can call 815-759-7133 andleave a voice mail. You will receive a call back to find you emergency accommodations in Woodstock – however, you will need to find a way to get there, as PADS cannot offer transport.McHenry County also has announced a number of locations will be open to serve as emergency warming centers.They include:• Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St. – The facility will be available Thursday and Friday. The lobby is open during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the police department can open it after hours upon request.• Lakemoor Village Hall, 28581 Route 120 – Village Hall can be opened after hours by entering through the front door and pushing the police department callbutton in the vestibule.• McHenry Municipal Center, 333 S. Green St. – The center will be open beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, and will stay open through 8 a.m. Monday, Dec.26. People needing to access the warming center should enter through the McHenry Police Department entrance and ask for assistance.• Port Barrington Village Hall, 69 S. Circle Ave. – The Community Room can be opened by appointment only – residents needing to use it can call the village hallnumber, regardless of time, to have the room opened.• Spring Grove Village Hall, 7401 Meyer Road – Village Hall is available to keep warm during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.It will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident

GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
GURNEE, IL
MyStateline.com

Keeping pets safe during bitter cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
GURNEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy