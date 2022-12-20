‘The most simple and selfless thing’: Stem cell donor makes Merry Christmas possible for Woodstock family

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Nancy’s Stockings: A family carries on the caring legacy of a former nurse
The Koster family has spent the last six years proving holiday stockings to patients at Lurie Children's Hospital in honor of Nancy Koster, who died in 2016 and was a longtime nurse in the cardiac intensive care unit.
rockrivercurrent.com
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death
ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Warming centers available for approaching winter weather
Staff Reportnews@thewoodstockindependent.com Woodstock has designated two public warming centers as brutal winter old approaches this weekend.The Woodstock Police Department, 656 Lake Ave., will open its small lobby is open during bad weather to serve as a place to get warm.The city also has said the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., will be open during regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is tentatively scheduled to be closed Dec. 23 to 26.And Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) has a cold-weather assistance program for emergencies. If you are homeless, you can call 815-759-7133 andleave a voice mail. You will receive a call back to find you emergency accommodations in Woodstock – however, you will need to find a way to get there, as PADS cannot offer transport.McHenry County also has announced a number of locations will be open to serve as emergency warming centers.They include:• Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St. – The facility will be available Thursday and Friday. The lobby is open during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the police department can open it after hours upon request.• Lakemoor Village Hall, 28581 Route 120 – Village Hall can be opened after hours by entering through the front door and pushing the police department callbutton in the vestibule.• McHenry Municipal Center, 333 S. Green St. – The center will be open beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, and will stay open through 8 a.m. Monday, Dec.26. People needing to access the warming center should enter through the McHenry Police Department entrance and ask for assistance.• Port Barrington Village Hall, 69 S. Circle Ave. – The Community Room can be opened by appointment only – residents needing to use it can call the village hallnumber, regardless of time, to have the room opened.• Spring Grove Village Hall, 7401 Meyer Road – Village Hall is available to keep warm during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.It will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
Thousands of dogs, cats, and wild animals find loving home at South Elgin's Anderson Humane
This week’s difference maker is Anderson Humane in South Elgin, which makes an impact by caring for lost and abandoned pets. The organization has adopted out over 4,000 dogs, cats, small animals and birds in 2022.
Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident
GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
fox32chicago.com
How to protect your pets as frigid cold weather settles in across Chicago area
CHICAGO - While you're getting bundled up go outside, your pets also need to be prepared to head out in these subzero conditions. Winter can be a dangerous season for our four-legged friends. We're talking dogs and cats, and quick walks are the best in these temperatures. However, it is...
MyStateline.com
Keeping pets safe during bitter cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
Algonquin residents reminded to leave garbage cans, recycling bins ahead of winter storm.
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out. The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm. They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Comments / 0