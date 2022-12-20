ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Marian grad dashes into records books for UW-Milwaukee

Most sprinters spend their entire careers and never get their name etched as a holder of a track and field record. It took Dominique Thomas, a Marian Central Catholic graduate, […]. Dan Chamness, who writes “College Report” for the Sports section of The Independent, was a track and cross-country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy