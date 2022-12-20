Read full article on original website
Valley Santa serves a record number of children in need
Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, Valley Santa provided Christmas gifts to a record number of children in need this year. Attorney Sarah Borland, vice president of the Valley Santa board and coordinator of the program with her parents, Attorneys Ruth and Kim Borland, said Valley Santa volunteers shopped for more than 4,500 children in Luzerne County — a 9% increase from last year.
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching...
Siouxland rocked by life-threatening weather, residents advised to stay inside until weekend
SIOUX CITY — A blizzard with life-threatening wind chills in the -35 degrees to -50 degrees range hit Siouxland Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Saturday. Residents are advised to stay inside and off the roads this holiday weekend. "Hunker down until after the worst has passed,”...
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day, an annual day of remembrance for the Alaskan icon. Jim Varsos, better known by his stage name Hobo Jim, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 2021 at the age of 68. Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an official proclamation recognizing Varsos’ birthday as Hobo...
Struzzi: Eager to see what Shapiro offers, urges focus on actions 'in a bipartisan manner'
In a year-end newsletter to his constituents, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expressed holiday and New Year’s greetings on behalf of his family and staff. He also said he is eager to see what the Shapiro administration will offer. “As we all know, we will be forging ahead with...
EPA schedules January meeting on Hawaii's Red Hill
(The Center Square) - The public will get their say next month on a proposed consent order between the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Navy that would shutter the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000...
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Mexico using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UW nurses' union appeals ruling that the union doesn't have to be recognized legally
The UW Health nurses’ union is arguing a state agency erred in its decision last month and failed to consider “undisputed facts” before ruling the hospital didn’t legally have to recognize the union. UW Health stopped recognizing the nurses’ union in 2014 when the last contract...
AARP Wyoming Reports on Scams Hitting Local Residents
Government Impersonation Scam: If you receive an email with the subject line of “New Document From the IRS Portal” with the sender’s address listed as “Social Security Administration” but really from a westbrooklawfirm.com email address, don’t download the attachment or call the number in the email.
Brutal cold coming to the area before Christmas
Arctic air will enter the state Thursday night and the quickly dropping temperatures could become an issue for the Lake Martin Area. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jason Holmes said the harsh cold coming in Thursday would impact the Lake Martin area around midnight into Friday morning and that temperatures will plummet to historic lows.
Melanie A. Petroski
Melanie A. Petroski, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Roselle Park, N.J., on April 7, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Nelson and Anna MacDonald. Melanie enjoyed gardening and baking, but her true passion...
Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term
(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years. The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cumberland Valley school board revises policies on student discipline, searches
Cumberland Valley School Board members this week approved changes to policies for graduation, student discipline and searches, as well as hiring a third school police officer for the district. On Monday, the board approved changes that would add support for students experiencing “educational instability” and mandates for graduation data reporting,...
Deputy prosecutor, former judge picked to oversee Indiana's securities industry
The state entity responsible for maintaining the integrity of Indiana's securities industry through appropriate regulation will have a new leader in the new year. Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales, a Republican who takes office Jan. 1, has selected former Hancock Superior Judge Marie Castetter to serve as Indiana's securities commissioner and to lead the securities division of the secretary of state's office.
State legislators need more time to review voting rules, nonpartisan group says
In October, 28 kids and four adults at Allentown's Happy Smiles Learning Center were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, as the day care was not required to have a CO detector. In the prior spring, state Rep. Jeannie McNeill (D-Lehigh County) introduced a bill requiring day care...
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
