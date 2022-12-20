ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Valley Santa serves a record number of children in need

Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, Valley Santa provided Christmas gifts to a record number of children in need this year. Attorney Sarah Borland, vice president of the Valley Santa board and coordinator of the program with her parents, Attorneys Ruth and Kim Borland, said Valley Santa volunteers shopped for more than 4,500 children in Luzerne County — a 9% increase from last year.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day

Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day, an annual day of remembrance for the Alaskan icon. Jim Varsos, better known by his stage name Hobo Jim, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 2021 at the age of 68. Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an official proclamation recognizing Varsos’ birthday as Hobo...
ALASKA STATE
EPA schedules January meeting on Hawaii's Red Hill

(The Center Square) - The public will get their say next month on a proposed consent order between the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Navy that would shutter the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000...
HAWAII STATE
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
ILLINOIS STATE
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
LOUISIANA STATE
AARP Wyoming Reports on Scams Hitting Local Residents

Government Impersonation Scam: If you receive an email with the subject line of “New Document From the IRS Portal” with the sender’s address listed as “Social Security Administration” but really from a westbrooklawfirm.com email address, don’t download the attachment or call the number in the email.
WYOMING STATE
Brutal cold coming to the area before Christmas

Arctic air will enter the state Thursday night and the quickly dropping temperatures could become an issue for the Lake Martin Area. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jason Holmes said the harsh cold coming in Thursday would impact the Lake Martin area around midnight into Friday morning and that temperatures will plummet to historic lows.
ALABAMA STATE
Melanie A. Petroski

Melanie A. Petroski, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Roselle Park, N.J., on April 7, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Nelson and Anna MacDonald. Melanie enjoyed gardening and baking, but her true passion...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term

(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years. The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low...
MICHIGAN STATE
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
Cumberland Valley school board revises policies on student discipline, searches

Cumberland Valley School Board members this week approved changes to policies for graduation, student discipline and searches, as well as hiring a third school police officer for the district. On Monday, the board approved changes that would add support for students experiencing “educational instability” and mandates for graduation data reporting,...
Deputy prosecutor, former judge picked to oversee Indiana's securities industry

The state entity responsible for maintaining the integrity of Indiana's securities industry through appropriate regulation will have a new leader in the new year. Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales, a Republican who takes office Jan. 1, has selected former Hancock Superior Judge Marie Castetter to serve as Indiana's securities commissioner and to lead the securities division of the secretary of state's office.
INDIANA STATE

