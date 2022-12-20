‘Significant’ Damages in Rio Dell Area, Says Humboldt Office of Emergency Services; 11 Injuries, Two Dead from Medical Emergencies

The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO