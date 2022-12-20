ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

‘Significant’ Damages in Rio Dell Area, Says Humboldt Office of Emergency Services; 11 Injuries, Two Dead from Medical Emergencies

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate

That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Fernbridge along State Route 211 reopens following deadly quake in Humboldt County

FERNDALE — The Fernbridge in Humboldt County reopened Wednesday night after sustaining damage in this week's deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Caltrans District 1 said there was damage to the bridge's deck and underlying structure and $6 million in emergency funding was allocated for repairs that have already begun and include repaving the road and adding additional support to the bridge's approaches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs

The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
EUREKA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Humboldt County dodged a bullet with 6.4 earthquake

The epicenter of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Humboldt County, was just off the coast and about 10 miles deep. The area is where four major plates meet; known as the Cascadia Subduction zone. Experts say Californians are lucky the quake didn't trigger a massive tsunami.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Large fire consumes home in Rio Dell near elementary school

RIO DELL, Calif. — A large fire scorched a house in Rio Dell on Wednesday just a day after being rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the house on Ireland Street could be seen with smoke billowing out of every opening of the home.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

City of Eureka Gives Helpful Information Following 6.4 Quake

The City of Eureka has established a dedicated line for residents and businesses to report damage to their buildings. Structural damage can be reported to 707-441-4155 and an inspector will respond for a safety assessment. Non-structural damage such as broken windows, cracked plaster and broken masonry can also be reported...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy