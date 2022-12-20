ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
wrvo.org

Will New York see a white Christmas? It's depends on where you live

Central New York has seen some winter weather the past few weeks. Will that pattern continue and should New Yorkers be dreaming of seeing a White Christmas this year?. Yonggang Wang, a climatologist at SUNY Oswego, defines a "white Christmas" as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. He said, luckily for Bing Crosby, much of New York state is likely to see snow on Christmas this year.
KISS 104.1

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
101.5 WPDH

New Hookah Lounge Planned at Busy Route 9 Plaza

A new hookah lounge has filed an application to open up at a busy Route 9 plaza. Do you hookah? Aside from seeing hookahs being used in movies, not many people have experienced an actual hookah lounge. That may soon change, however, as a new hookah-smoking destination is being planned right here in the Hudson Valley.
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
informnny.com

Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to finish their final holiday preparations Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans due to the impending winter storm will affect much of the United States. “This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature....
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hurricane Force Wind Gusts In Western New York

The massive winter blizzard is packing a punch across Western New York. The blizzard has brought hurricane-force wind gusts already to the area and is expected to continue through today and tomorrow. The strongest wind gust for far today was recorded in Lackawanna when the winds reached 79 miles per...
94.3 Lite FM

Are Upstate New York Walmart Stores Open On Christmas Eve?

Your parents and grandparents probably told you stories about how stores used to close on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Maybe you’re old enough to remember when that was normal however in this day and age, it seems everything is open all the time. From needing to...
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Things To Do Now To Make Sure You’re Prepared For The Storm

This massive storm that's on the way to Western New York is going to be a big deal. Many officials are sounding the alarm to take this storm seriously and we may be stuck in the house for a few days. Before things really begin to get bad in New York, there are several steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather.
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

