New Yorkers Can Legally Do This For The First Time On Christmas
Come Christmas morning in New York, there will be those that sip egg nog and those that sip spiked egg nog. Heck, Ralphie’s parents in A Christmas Story start drinking wine as soon as the kids start opening presents. But this year, those who imbibe have an extra reason and way to celebrate the season.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
Report: These are the top Christmas songs in New York
While there are new songs released every year, the classic hits such as All I Want For Christmas Is You remain ever-present.
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
wrvo.org
Will New York see a white Christmas? It's depends on where you live
Central New York has seen some winter weather the past few weeks. Will that pattern continue and should New Yorkers be dreaming of seeing a White Christmas this year?. Yonggang Wang, a climatologist at SUNY Oswego, defines a "white Christmas" as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. He said, luckily for Bing Crosby, much of New York state is likely to see snow on Christmas this year.
Travel Bans Possible in Western New York for Christmas Weekend
We’re only a few days away from Christmas Day and usually, there’s a ton of excitement right now. Wrapping presents, getting groceries for holiday dinners and shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts. However, this year has a looming winter storm that will strike at the worst possible time; from...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
New Hookah Lounge Planned at Busy Route 9 Plaza
A new hookah lounge has filed an application to open up at a busy Route 9 plaza. Do you hookah? Aside from seeing hookahs being used in movies, not many people have experienced an actual hookah lounge. That may soon change, however, as a new hookah-smoking destination is being planned right here in the Hudson Valley.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
informnny.com
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to finish their final holiday preparations Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans due to the impending winter storm will affect much of the United States. “This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature....
Hurricane Force Wind Gusts In Western New York
The massive winter blizzard is packing a punch across Western New York. The blizzard has brought hurricane-force wind gusts already to the area and is expected to continue through today and tomorrow. The strongest wind gust for far today was recorded in Lackawanna when the winds reached 79 miles per...
Two Cities In NY Make List Of Best Places To Celebrate Christmas
When it comes to celebrating Christmas, it's a little like buying a house. It's all about location, location, location. The famous song says that there's no place like home for the holidays. That's certainly true if you live in New York State. Recently, two cities in the Empire State made...
Are Upstate New York Walmart Stores Open On Christmas Eve?
Your parents and grandparents probably told you stories about how stores used to close on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Maybe you’re old enough to remember when that was normal however in this day and age, it seems everything is open all the time. From needing to...
5 Things To Do Now To Make Sure You’re Prepared For The Storm
This massive storm that's on the way to Western New York is going to be a big deal. Many officials are sounding the alarm to take this storm seriously and we may be stuck in the house for a few days. Before things really begin to get bad in New York, there are several steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather.
Upstate New York tree hunter discovers biggest tree in state (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, New York, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago.
