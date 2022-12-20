Read full article on original website
I-57 traffic crash south of Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 57 near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul. Officials say the crash is causing lane blockage in both north and southbound lanes. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is an ongoing story,...
Christian County Sheriff warning residents about fake phone calls
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Christian County residents have been receiving fake phone calls from people claiming their the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victims are told they have missed a court date and have a warrant for their arrest and then are instructed to pay a bond amount over the phone.
Family, friends urge safe travel following tow trucker operator's death
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — December 23rd is named Scott's Law Day. Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles and workers helping those in need. Family and friends are remembering 20-year-old tow truck operator Ross Booker who was killed while cleaning up an...
Atwood woman reported missing
ATWOOD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is missing from Atwood. The Atwood Police Department says Karen C. Fennessy, 20, ran away from her house in the 200 block of N. Kansas St on Thursday. Police say that Fennessy may be suffering from a mental health issue. Fennessy is described...
Man steals purse from CVS in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred at CVS. Police say around 4:56 p.m. on December 12, a male subject wearing white shoes, dark pants, a dark jacket, and a multi-color stocking cap stole a purse from someone walking into the store.
Old bowling alley burns down in Girard
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS) — An old bowling alley in Girard went up in flames around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. According to the Girard Fire Department, fire crews Virden, Farmersville, Carlinville, and Northwestern were on the scene on North 3rd Street. Firefighters say it took them 5 hours to extinguish...
Sangamon County Animal Control says they didn't receive many calls during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the cold wind chills still happening outside, Sangamon County Animal Control said they were happy they didn't receive many calls for animals in need of rescuing. Animal Control said they were preparing this week to rescue animals out in the bitter cold. They said...
Chatham residents displaced after fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Two people and their pets were displaced after a structure fire on Wednesday in the 600 block of Magnolia Drive. The Chatham Fire Department responded to the scene around 7 p.m. When crews arrived the fire had already breached the metal roof. Officials say the...
Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
June Dallas Peden-Stade funeral details
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn has passed away after her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. June's family posted on Facebook that she passed away in her mom and dad's arms on Thursday night. Her visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December...
Mt. Zion under a snow emergency watch
MT. ZION, Ill (WICS) — The Village of Mt. Zion will be under a snow emergency until further notice. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Macon County and forecasts are predicting ice and a snowstorm which can impair transportation and emergency services. Officials say during a snow...
Local tow trucks busy, winter storm creates rough travel
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the winter storm and cold wind chill, tow truck businesses in Springfield said they have been busy. We spoke with A&M Towing in Springfield. They said they've been responding to a bunch of calls for service as a result of freezing temperatures. A&M Towing...
ISP reminding drivers to move over and obey Scott's Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. December 23, is Scott's Law day. Each year to honor public safety workers and ISP wants to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.
Sangamon County Animal Control gets ready for the cold weather
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is preparing for the cold weather. They said they are ready to make accommodations in their facility for any animals needing to be rescued from the cold. Sangamon County Animal Control said they are ready for any calls they may get...
Drive-up food giveaway held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-up food giveaway. The drive-up giveaway was on Tuesday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. The goal was to provide good food for families in need. "Families coming through the line today receive a variety...
Send us your weather pictures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the winter storm coming our way we want you to send in your weather pictures. To submit your pictures you can submit them here, or go to our website and press the chime-in tab at the top.
Macon County warming center locations
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Macon County officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here is a list of the Macon County warming centers:. Macon Community Center, M-F 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 217-764-3643. Oreana-Whitmore Community Center, M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m., call first, 217-429-1239. Warrensburg Village Hall,...
Christmas tree pick up in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works will pick up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees and wreaths within the corporate city limits of Springfield. Starting January 9, the city crews will make one pass through the neighborhoods beginning and continue throughout the...
