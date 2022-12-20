Read full article on original website
Need Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Christmas? We've Got You Covered!
No matter how prepared you might normally be for the holidays, sometimes you simply can't get everything done as early as you'd like. Since Christmas and Hannukah can include decorating, holiday parties, gift-buying, parades, baking, and traveling, there isn't always time to do it all. If you haven't gotten your Christmas shopping done yet, consider these last-minute gift ideas.
Take Advantage of These Restaurant Deals If You Buy Gift Cards From Them
The holidays are here once again, and with that comes some really great deals from some of the biggest names in food and entertainment. If you're looking for some truly filling stocking stuffers this year, gift cards are a great way to gift people while allowing them to choose what would make them happiest with that gift.
Need a Christmas Gift for a Teenage Girl Who Has Everything? Consider These Items
Trying to buy a gift for a teenage girl who has everything is like trying to piece together a fashionable outfit in under five minutes — it feels impossible. Although it can be hard to buy for a girl who has everything she could ever want, perhaps you might try taking a different approach when it comes to buying gifts for her.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Hints Stores Could Close Due to Rise in Theft
For years, Walmart has dominated the retail space with its competitive pricing, convenient shipping, and wide selection of times. But even Walmart can’t sustain when theft is eating into its profits. At the beginning of December 2022, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC that it's struggling due to the rise in shoplifting, and may have to make some adjustments if the issues continue.
Viral TikTok Exposes Uber Eats for Overcharging Customer by $57 for a Group Order
Any time you run into an issue with a company that made an error and refuses to correct it, a TikTok video may be a feasible solution. After TikTok user Alex Mutammara exposed Uber Eats for charging him an extra $57 for placing a group order, his video went viral and the company eventually gave him a refund.
Cash Stuffing Is the Latest Trend on TikTok — Is It a Good Way to Budget?
Have you ever looked at how much you spend each month on Amazon or other online retailers? You know, the things you buy that you don’t really need, but it’s just so easy to hit “Buy Now” and have it charged to your credit card. Using a credit or debit card can make it hard to stick to a budget.
Don't Forget to Tip the Pizza Delivery Guy — TikTok Weighs In
Thousands on TikTok are giving their opinions on tipping a pizza delivery guy in a video where a Domino’s customer doesn’t tip the delivery person. “Tip?” the pizza delivery woman says as she hands the pizza over. When it’s apparent the customer isn’t going to tip her, she says, “So you have a car… Just so you know. Come get it next time.”
Disney World's Increased Ticket Prices Take Effect — Changes, Explained
Naturally, as inflation has topped 40-year highs in 2022, the price of entertainment has gone up in many cases as well. The chance to visit the “happiest place on Earth” isn't cheap, and the prices for Disney World and Disneyland tickets have increased. If you’re planning a trip to the Magic Kingdom, watch for these Disney World ticket price increases.
Confused About Holiday Tipping? Do's and Don'ts, Explained
Knowing when someone may expect or hope for a tip isn't always easy. Most of us rely on certain service providers throughout the year, and it's considered good manners to offer a tip or gift around the holidays. But how do you know which people you should tip? We've compiled a handy holiday tipping guide.
Gift Card Promotions After the Holidays — Get More Bang for Your Buck
Sure, it's fun to see someone you love unwrap a gift that took you weeks, months, even a year to keep secret. But, sometimes, your special someone wants to go out to eat or pick out an item for themselves. That's where gift cards come in handy. Article continues below...
Many Are Choosing Lab-Created Diamonds — But Are They a Good Investment?
If you’ve noticed any jewelry commercials this Christmas season, you might have wondered about the most valuable gemstones. Although the diamond has held symbolic and real value for decades, some consumers worry about ethical issues related to diamond mining. Synthetic diamonds are becoming popular, but are lab-created diamonds worth anything?
