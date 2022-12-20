ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Need Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Christmas? We've Got You Covered!

No matter how prepared you might normally be for the holidays, sometimes you simply can't get everything done as early as you'd like. Since Christmas and Hannukah can include decorating, holiday parties, gift-buying, parades, baking, and traveling, there isn't always time to do it all. If you haven't gotten your Christmas shopping done yet, consider these last-minute gift ideas.
MarketRealist

Take Advantage of These Restaurant Deals If You Buy Gift Cards From Them

The holidays are here once again, and with that comes some really great deals from some of the biggest names in food and entertainment. If you're looking for some truly filling stocking stuffers this year, gift cards are a great way to gift people while allowing them to choose what would make them happiest with that gift.
MarketRealist

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Hints Stores Could Close Due to Rise in Theft

For years, Walmart has dominated the retail space with its competitive pricing, convenient shipping, and wide selection of times. But even Walmart can’t sustain when theft is eating into its profits. At the beginning of December 2022, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC that it's struggling due to the rise in shoplifting, and may have to make some adjustments if the issues continue.
MarketRealist

Don't Forget to Tip the Pizza Delivery Guy — TikTok Weighs In

Thousands on TikTok are giving their opinions on tipping a pizza delivery guy in a video where a Domino’s customer doesn’t tip the delivery person. “Tip?” the pizza delivery woman says as she hands the pizza over. When it’s apparent the customer isn’t going to tip her, she says, “So you have a car… Just so you know. Come get it next time.”
MarketRealist

Many Are Choosing Lab-Created Diamonds — But Are They a Good Investment?

If you’ve noticed any jewelry commercials this Christmas season, you might have wondered about the most valuable gemstones. Although the diamond has held symbolic and real value for decades, some consumers worry about ethical issues related to diamond mining. Synthetic diamonds are becoming popular, but are lab-created diamonds worth anything?
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy