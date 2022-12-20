Read full article on original website
MedCity News
BCBS Minnesota, Minnesota Oncology Achieve 10% Cost Reduction Through Value-based Contract
After moving away from a fee-for-service model in 2019, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Minnesota Oncology announced last week that its value-based model has achieved promising results. The five-year value-based agreement rewards Minnesota Oncology if the total cost of care for BCBS Minnesota members with employer group...
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
tcbmag.com
Office Envy: Northborne Partners
The five mergers and acquisitions experts who launched Northborne Partners in March 2021 come with long tenures at corporate investment firms. “When you have an organization of that scale, you have to have lots of rules, lots of forms, lots of layers of management,” says managing director and partner Paul Jevnick. “And there’s so much bureaucracy, it just took the fun out of it, frankly.”
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Minnesota population growth is flat for a second year; here's why that matters
MINNEAPOLIS — The US Census Bureau released it's regional and state population breakdowns this week, and for the second straight year, Minnesota's population has remained virtually flat. The state population grew by just 5,700 people between July 2021 and July 2022. It's a bigger increase than last year, which...
CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills
With a deep freeze hitting Minnesota and other Midwestern states, CenterPoint Energy is urging people to lower their thermostats to limit impact on their energy bills due to a spike in demand for gas. The company said Thursday afteroon that blistering cold weather around the country is resulting in a...
tcbmag.com
How Piper Sandler Ended Up in the North Loop
Set to open in 2024, the North Loop Green development on North 5th Street has landed a 15-year lease covering 113,000 square feet of office space. The move may represent a northward shift from the city’s urban core. This month, Piper Sandler & Co. signed a lease to occupy...
What's open and what's closed in Minnesota on Christmas Day 2022?
Don’t expect most places to be open on Christmas Day in Minnesota. Still, there will be a few places to grab something last-minute during the holiday. Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day this year:. Grocery stores. Most grocery stores will be closed on...
lakesarearadio.net
Arvig Awarded Grants to Expand Internet Access in 5 Minnesota Counties
PERHAM (KDLM) – Arvig has been awarded six grants from the State of Minnesota’s Border-to-Border Broadband program which it will invest in fiber infrastructure projects during the next three years to expand and improve high-speed internet access in five counties in Minnesota. Arvig’s Border-to-Border grant awards, totalling $8.7...
Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium
Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have dropped, as have the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the diseased caused by the coronavirus. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec....
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
Department of Health data shows increasing numbers of issues for students
Data show increases in the number of 5th thru 11th graders reporting long term mental health problems, serious suicidal thoughts, instances of bullying, and feeling less engaged in school.
Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.
mprnews.org
Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'
Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental health problems. That’s according to the results of the 2022 Minnesota student survey, which was released on Friday. The number of students indicating they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues is up from 18 percent...
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
tcbmag.com
Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?
We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
Here's how to avoid getting burned by your next heat bill
MALMO, Minn. – WCCO Weather Watcher Gary Knight says the fresh snow up in Malmo is beautiful.What's not beautiful? His heating costs when the wind chills are minus-35 degrees."Well, we got at least 6 inches of snow. It's light but it's pretty thick," Knight said, adding with a laugh. "I'm not happy about the price but what do you do? You either stay cold or you stay warm. I like warm!"The cold snap moving in across the country has caused a massive demand for gas, and even has energy companies, including Xcel Energy and CenterPoint, sending notices to customers asking...
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
