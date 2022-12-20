ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Office Envy: Northborne Partners

The five mergers and acquisitions experts who launched Northborne Partners in March 2021 come with long tenures at corporate investment firms. “When you have an organization of that scale, you have to have lots of rules, lots of forms, lots of layers of management,” says managing director and partner Paul Jevnick. “And there’s so much bureaucracy, it just took the fun out of it, frankly.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

How Piper Sandler Ended Up in the North Loop

Set to open in 2024, the North Loop Green development on North 5th Street has landed a 15-year lease covering 113,000 square feet of office space. The move may represent a northward shift from the city’s urban core. This month, Piper Sandler & Co. signed a lease to occupy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Arvig Awarded Grants to Expand Internet Access in 5 Minnesota Counties

PERHAM (KDLM) – Arvig has been awarded six grants from the State of Minnesota’s Border-to-Border Broadband program which it will invest in fiber infrastructure projects during the next three years to expand and improve high-speed internet access in five counties in Minnesota. Arvig’s Border-to-Border grant awards, totalling $8.7...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium

Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'

Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental health problems. That’s according to the results of the 2022 Minnesota student survey, which was released on Friday. The number of students indicating they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues is up from 18 percent...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Here's how to avoid getting burned by your next heat bill

MALMO, Minn. – WCCO Weather Watcher Gary Knight says the fresh snow up in Malmo is beautiful.What's not beautiful? His heating costs when the wind chills are minus-35 degrees."Well, we got at least 6 inches of snow. It's light but it's pretty thick," Knight said, adding with a laugh. "I'm not happy about the price but what do you do? You either stay cold or you stay warm. I like warm!"The cold snap moving in across the country has caused a massive demand for gas, and even has energy companies, including Xcel Energy and CenterPoint, sending notices to customers asking...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy