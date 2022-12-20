Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
10 Stationary Bikes That Cost Less Than a Peloton, Including a $300 Amazon Find
It goes without saying that at-home workouts have become a must for exercise fans over the past year (shout out to COVID-19!). And while your workout app game was likely strong in the beginning of the pandemic, it's understandable that you might be ready to upgrade to some actual exercise equipment for your home now that we're heading into the colder winter months. Still, there's usually a budget to consider.
Albany Herald
89 post offices closed as massive winter storm disrupts last-minute holiday deliveries
If you're hoping that your last-minute Christmas gift will arrive on time, you may be out of luck. Amazon, the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are all warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.
Albany Herald
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. Around the same time, her wrists and knees became sore; her ankles started rolling when she walked;...
Albany Herald
People Are Buying Fewer Clothes
When was the last time you bought a new sweater, pair of shoes or little black dress? For many people, those shopping trips or online orders are happing a lot less frequently than they had been a few years ago.
Comments / 0