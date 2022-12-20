Randolph County DUI checkpoint rescheduled

Jan. 6, 1 p.m. UPDATE:

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The sobriety checkpoint in Crystal Springs that was canceled two weeks ago has been rescheduled.

The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the secondary location will be on U.S. Route 250 near the intersection with U.S. Route 219 near Central Supply in Elkins.

Dec. 22, 5 p.m. UPDATE:

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A sobriety checkpoint that was planned for the Crystal Springs area on Dec. 22 has been canceled, according to the West Virginia State Police.

The release did not say whether the checkpoint would be rescheduled.

Dec. 20, 3:16 p.m. ORIGINAL :

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be on Harrison Avenue (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Drivers who feel inconvenienced may use Lough Avenue to Ferguson Road as an alternate westbound route, or Ferguson Road to Lough Avenue as an alternate eastbound route, according to the release.

State Police said in the release that its intention is not to inconvenience drivers, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.

