A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history
People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Hub Tavern & Grill opens its doors in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public Wednesday afternoon. The Hub Tavern & Grill, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall in the former home of the Central City Taphouse, will officially open for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
Road commission: Slow down on ice-covered roads; too cold for salt to work
Drivers are advised to stay home as most of West Michigan is under a Blizzard Warning until Saturday evening.
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI
Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
Kalamazoo-Based Drum Corps Unit “Legends” Will Take Hiatus For 2023, Possibly Dissolve
One of my favorite things to do with my dad, still to this day, is go to a Drum Corps show. For those unaware, the Drum and Bugle Corps is essentially a Marching Band on steroids, with no woodwinds. Corps will field anywhere between 75 and 250 members on the field, and produce a WALL of sound that will literally knock you back.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
buildingindiana.com
Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility
The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
westernherald.com
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift
Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
MSP: Man exits car after crash, then hit and killed
Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another car.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief
The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
