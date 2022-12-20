ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgman, MI

Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history

People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility

The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief

The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
