These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling Hard Friday Morning

Investors haven't been too pleased with the way the end of 2022 has shaped up so far, with major stock market benchmarks having fallen sharply on Thursday. News of a slowing of inflation as shown by personal consumption expenditures was welcome, but the positive response it inspired on Wall Street was somewhat muted. Stock index futures traded on either side of the unchanged mark at various points during the early morning session on Friday.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy Before 2023

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful people in finance, and his portfolio's performance is a testament to the power of long-term investing. Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, he took control of Berkshire Hathaway at age 35, and he now ranks among the richest people on the planet at age 92, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion.
Dow falls over 650 points after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper

U.S. stocks were sharply lower in midday trade Thursday, more than erasing their gains from their biggest rally in three weeks after a round of upbeat economic data and a warning from hedge-fund titan David Tepper that he was “leaning short” against both stocks and bonds on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will continue tightening into 2023.
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...

