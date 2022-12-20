Read full article on original website
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
All City Classic: Philly vs Everybody Standouts (Dec. 23)
PHILADELPHIA — Philly USA Basketball hosted the All CIty Classic: Philly vs. Everybody on Friday night at Father Judge High School. Archbishop Ryan took down King’s Fork (V.A.), 50-45, and Father Judge rolled Wings Academy (N.Y.), 80-51, during the game action. Here are the standouts from the event:
Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
Live updates from Buccaneers-Cardinals Christmas night game
The Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Buccaneers on Christmas, the second straight season that the Cardinals are playing on the holiday. It's the fourth ever Christmas Day game in team history for the Cardinals and the first for the Bucs. Arizona faced the Indianapolis Colts last season at State Farm Stadium and...
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season on Christmas. Rookie Cobie Durant returned his second interception 85 yards for a touchdown with 4:08 left to cap the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since their famed 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018. For at least one more week, Los Angeles avoided becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games. Even with the NFL’s 32nd-ranked offense coming in, Los Angeles became just the second team to score 50 points in the NFL this season, joining Dallas earlier this month, and put together a comprehensively dominant performance.
