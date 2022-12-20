Read full article on original website
SPAC Deal of Crypto Exchange Bullish Called Off
With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned IPO listing. The company’s CEO acknowledged that the journey was taking longer than expected. The proposed merger between Bullish, a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been called off. With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned the cryptocurrency exchange would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Former BlockFi VP For Asia Joins Google as APAC Web3 Division Lead
Google stated that the Web3 industry had “tremendous potential.”. Ramchandani expressed his excitement at joining the global technology firm. Former BlockFi executive and now Google APAC Web3 Lead Rishi Ramchandani is a former of the cryptocurrency industry. Earlier this year, the biggest search engine in the world stated that the Web3 industry had “tremendous potential” and devoted a team to exploring it.
B2BinPay Introduces Brand-New Pricing Policy, Tokens, Merchant Models & Much More!
B2BinPay has introduced new updates to their commissions, website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, and the global update of the whole solution itself. B2BinPay is a premier provider of cryptocurrency payment processing service. In order to cut expenses and make it simpler for companies to use the company’s services, B2BinPay has revised its fees and pricing.
BNB Chain beats Ethereum with its Unique Addresses
BNB Chain has more than 233 million unique addresses. BNB Chain is the largest layer 1 blockchain in the world. BNB Chain has made significant advancements by onboarding subsequent billion users into the Web3 arena. The BNB Chain developer announced on December 22 that the total number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has overtaken Ethereum.
DeFi has a Rapid Growth than Traditional Finance
DeFi’s total value locked surged to $50 billion in October 2022. Significant venture capital spent around $14 billion on 725 different crypto ventures in the first half of 2022. Despite the current crypto market conditions, Decentralized finance (DeFi) still proved its higher scaling potential than the traditional financial industry....
Buenos Aires Authorities Announce Crypto Mining Tax From 2023
The application of this new tax system will begin in January 2023. The taxes would be paid directly to the provincial government. Argentine authorities in the province of Buenos Aires have given the green light to a proposal. That would make cryptocurrency mining a taxable sector beginning in 2023. 4% of all profits made from “Processing and validation services for crypto assets and/or cryptocurrency transactions (crypto asset and/or cryptocurrency mining),” as stated in a document presented by the province’s governor, Alex Kicillof.
Aave To Introduce Proof of Reserve Approach To Secure Bridging Assets
Over 99% of participants voted in support of the proposal. The proposed solution is Aave using the aggregator smart contract in ChainLink PoR. As the decentralized finance (DeFi) spin on the centralized exchanges is scrambling to shore up client trust in the aftermath of FTX, Aave will introduce a “proof of reserve” approach to secure bridging assets on Avalanche.
Astar Network Receives the JBA Annual Blockchain Award for “Product of the Year”
The Japan Blockchain Association’s 4th annual Blockchain Award presented the Product of the Year award to Astar Network, the multichain smart contract platform. At the same event, Sota Watanabe, the founder, and CEO of Astar Network, received Person of the Year for a second straight year. In a survey...
Swyftx and Superhero Dropped the Historic Merger Plan Worth $1.5B
Swyftx and Superhero canceled their plan of “historic merger”. The $1.5B worth merger is to create a digital and traditional finance powerhouse. Australia’s ASIC is tightening the regulations for crypto space. Crypto industry is experiencing a hectic phase with strict regulations are also emerging on the other...
The Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
The top 3 gainers of the day are HNT, ETC, and TON. Helium (HNT) has increased by nearly 31.51% during the past 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 3 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. Helium (HNT) Helium (HNT) is the native utility token of...
Nigeria Increases Cash Withdrawal Limit Post Feedback
The CBN has imposed a cash withdrawal limitation for corporations of $11,200. The bank acknowledged the importance of cash in helping unserved and rural regions. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the weekly withdrawal limit for individual banking customers would increase to $1,120 (N500,000) from January 9, 2023, from the current limit of under $50 (established on December 6). The CBN has imposed a cash withdrawal limitation for corporations of $11,200, a roughly tenfold increase from the previous maximum.
Binance Airdrops Terra (LUNA) To LUNC & USTC Holders
The entire distribution of Terra (LUNA) tokens might take anywhere from 24 to 48 months. Users may verify that they have received airdrop LUNC tokens. As of Thursday, holders of Terra Classic (LUNC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) were distributed the second batch of Terra (LUNA) airdropped by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. The initial airdrop, which took place in May, is associated with Do Kwon’s “Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2,” which involves the split of the Terra Classic network.
The Open Network ($TON) Secure Support from SafePal Wallet
SafePal hardware wallet is the first cold-storage wallet to support the TON network. The partnership intends to offer a $TON grant to encourage open-source projects. The Open Network ($TON) now gains support from wallet developer SafePal. The integration enables direct communication with TON dApps, to allow users to hold and transfer $TON within SafePal’s hardware and software wallets. In addition, SafePal would provide support for $TON within the extension wallet.
Blockchain Protocol Geeq Appointed Dr. Stephanie as New CEO
New CEO is expert economist and co-creator of the Geeq protocol. Ric Asselstine transitions to chairman of the board. Move into growth phase comes at inflection point for the industry. Waterloo, Ontario, December 2022 – Pioneering blockchain platform Geeq Corporation has appointed co-founder and chief development officer Dr. Stephanie So...
Ireland Grants Coinbase Virtual Asset Service Provider License
Coinbase has also appointed Cormac Dinan to the position of Country Director. When it comes to Ireland, Coinbase has been available since 2018. Coinbase said on Wednesday that it has received a Virtual Asset Service Provider license from the Central Bank of Ireland. With an eye on serving customers all around Europe and beyond, Coinbase plans to establish a European hub in Ireland. Coinbase has also appointed Cormac Dinan to the position of Country Director for the Irish operation.
MetaMask Adds Layer 2 Networks Support For Swaps Functionality
MetaMask’s main benefit is that its users may keep full custody of their tokens. It will support Layer 2 networks like Arbitrum and Optimism for its Swaps functionality. In a recent update, the widely used cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask stated that it will begin supporting Layer 2 networks like Arbitrum and Optimism for its Swaps functionality. In the past, only Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, and Avalanche could participate in MetaMask Swaps.
RBI Executive Director Backs Digital Rupee as India Pushes For CBDC
Choudhary argues that the pressing strategic requirement may be met with digital money. CBDC would give people what they wanted while protecting consumers as per the exec. At a session titled “Digital Rupee: A Way Forward.” Executive director of the Reserve Bank of India Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that adopting digital currency will greatly improve system operating efficiency and advance financial inclusion.
Top Performing Cryptocurrency Projects of 2022
Reckoning investment decisions with calculated risk for a crypto portfolio is crucial for any investor. With back-to-back misfortunes around the globe that impact its economy, the overall population go-haywire. As a repercussion, the overall trading community has been baffled in picking a promising and sustainable project for their investment portfolio.
Bitcoin (BTC) Tends to Trail Significant Stock Market Bottoms
Bitcoin tends to bottom out at least six weeks before the S&P 500 Index. Delphi Digital shows that cryptocurrencies are riskier assets than stocks. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the global crypto market, typically lags significant stock market bottoms. According to Delphi Digital, a digital assets research platform, Bitcoin tends to bottom out at least six weeks before the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500 Index), a stock market index tracker.
NFT Ad by Crypto.com Taken Down by UK Advertising Authority
A sponsored Facebook ad for the crypto platform was reported by ASA. Crypto.com disagrees with the ASA’s assessment. On December 21st, Crypto.com had an NFT campaign prohibited by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s advertising authority. A sponsored Facebook ad for the crypto platform was reported by ASA. The agency said in a press statement that it didn’t adequately warn about the potential downsides of investing in NFTs or spell out any fees.
