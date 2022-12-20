Coinbase has also appointed Cormac Dinan to the position of Country Director. When it comes to Ireland, Coinbase has been available since 2018. Coinbase said on Wednesday that it has received a Virtual Asset Service Provider license from the Central Bank of Ireland. With an eye on serving customers all around Europe and beyond, Coinbase plans to establish a European hub in Ireland. Coinbase has also appointed Cormac Dinan to the position of Country Director for the Irish operation.

2 DAYS AGO