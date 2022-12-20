Read full article on original website
Review: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #15 Confronts Monsters & Character Growth
Eddie Brock has grown a lot since his days of hungering for Spider-brains. In Amazing Spider-Man #15, we realize just how much. Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna show just what a lethal protector can do- for good and ill. The Goblyn Queen’s manipulations have...
‘The Sandman Universe Presents: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #1 Preview
“The Sandman Universe grows as two of its most beloved characters return to the spotlight! Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine have been detectives for decades—and dead best friends even longer. But their investigation into a Thai American girl’s disappearance from her Los Angeles home puts them on a collision course with new and terrifying ghosts that could give even a dead boy nightmares—including a bloodthirsty krasue. Even scarier than the ghosts? Though neither wants to admit it, the boys might be growing apart. And perilously close by to the boys’ adventure, Thessaly the witch finds herself held hostage by dangerous magics—both a threat to her life and an insult to her ego that simply will not go unanswered…
Suited And Booted For The Last Time: ‘DC Mech’ #6 Preview
The Justice Squadron and Darkseid’s forces go head-to-head in the last stand for Earth’s safety! The Squadron has brand-new mechs with Nth metal frames, but will it be enough to stop the wrath of Darkseid’s best generals? And will Batman be able to stop Superman before he takes his revenge on the tyrant who destroyed Krypton? An intergalactic war 80 years in the making ends here!”
Skybound Offers A First Look At ‘Krona By Lorenzo De Felici’ #3
Ahead of the Holiday weekend Skybound have released a first look at Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #3, written, drawn, and coloured by creator Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song)and out Wednesday January 18th, 2023. “Kroma’s hellish descent into the visible spectrum beyond the Pale City finds her hunted—by men, by...
Lost And Found: Previewing ‘Rogue Sun’ #9
“With Hellbent targeting him at every turn Dylan finds himself without refuge and wondering if those closest to him will pay the price for his hubris. But is Dylan on a journey of redemption or on a dark path toward becoming a villain himself?”. Rogue Sun #9 is out now...
DVD Review: ‘Recipes For Love And Murder’ Season 1
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Few people embody that saying more than Recipes for Love and Murder’s Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) — except you can be sure that it would be the most complicated lemonade recipe ever and include ingredients that only an experienced chef would know how to find in a grocery store.
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 22 – Have Yourself A Phoenix-y Christmas
Once more with The Comicon Advent Calendar, and we’re getting very very close now… which means some of you might just be getting desperate for last-minute presents. Well, we have The Phoenix as both wonderful Advent delight and answer to those last-minute present problems…. If you didn’t know,...
The Hero Of Canton: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale’ #1
‘All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale’ lives every bit up to its name as the concluding issue of this eleven-part character study tugs at all the heartstrings and brings a monumental change for the Serenity crew. What this creative team, and everyone that has been part of it, has accomplished in this series is truly amazing, turning a very flat character into the emotional crux of their story. A perfect entry into the Firefly world that takes what was built and moves it ten steps forward.
Winter Is Coming: Previewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1067
“Mr. Freeze encounters an Azmer, one of the demonic beings terrorizing Gotham’s villainous underground network, and then Mr. Freeze makes an offer to the Dark Detective that he cannot refuse. Then, the Orgham’s werewolf protector gives Two-Face one more chance to tell him who Batman is. In the backup story, take a stroll inside Two-Face and Harvey Dent’s mind as they try to have a secret conversation outside the listening ears of a mysterious shadow stalking them in this headspace…”
Beware The Power Of The Dark Side: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #9
‘The Vampire Slayer’ remains character-driven to its core, pulling at various emotional strings for every character as Buffy’s life hangs in the balance and Willow’s fate moves ever closer to darkness. Every aspect of this series is in perfect sync as the darkness we feel from characters is reflected within the artwork, helping to ensure that we feel exactly what the characters are in these moments.
Adult Animation Revolution: Animated Shorts Showcase
This year’s World Animation Summit showcased a plethora of animated shorts ranging in style and subject matter. Here’s the list of animated shorts you should look out for in the near future. The visual variety of these shorts is what I would like to see more from feature and TV animation.
Preview: The Way Into Fairyland Is Discovered In ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2
“Gert is more jaded than ever when she discovers the secret behind the mystery man offering her a mission he doesn’t think she can refuse. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
Heavy Metal Horror: Previewing ‘Black Tape’ #1 From AWA Studios
“Jack King was a rock’n’roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack’s final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.”
Mark Millar Gifts Fans New Previews For ‘The Ambassadors’, ‘The Magic Order’ Vol. 4 And More
You are all subscribed to Mark Millar’s newsletter, right? After all, it’s free and usually the first place you get to see sneak peeks at his myriad of comic book titles, plus updates on his work and adaptions at Netflix. Well, in his recent one he has done it again, with a generous helping of new artwork for The Ambassadors by the incomparable Travis Charest, as well as a look at The Magic Order Vol. 4 with art from Dike Ruan and the final volume of Jupiter’s Legacy and art from Tommy Lee Edwards. Call it his Christmas gift for his fans. Oh, and it would seem Miller has also inserted some art pages from the big 2023 Millarworld crossover, Big Game, with art by Pepe Larraz too. So, with this much outstanding art, here’s hoping he doesn’t mind me re-gifting it to you all! Ho! Ho! Ho!
Adult Animation Revolution: Stunning Stop-Motion Films of 2022
Having four stop-motion films come out in one year is unheard of. Each of these films pushes the technique of stop-motion and explores more macabre genres within animation. We are very lucky to have these films that will doubtlessly stand the test of time. The House. The House is a...
Firestar Takes Center Stage: ‘X-Men’ Annual #1 Reviewed
She was a New Warrior and an Avenger, an amazing friend and a diva. In X-Men Annual #1, Firestar finally gets her due as a member of the X-Men and a mutant. Steve Foxe, Andrea Di Vito, Sebastien Chang, and Clayton Cowles dive into Angelica Jones’ head as the X-Men face an unfamiliar foe.
‘Avengers Forever’ #12 Review: A Dynamic Blockbuster Of All-Out Action
Avengers Forever #12 is another fantastic and fun issue as the assembles multiversal Avengers face off against an army of rampaging Mephistos. High energy and high stakes beautifully and brutally told by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder. Overall. 10/10. As a fan I have loved every minute of this series...
