You are all subscribed to Mark Millar’s newsletter, right? After all, it’s free and usually the first place you get to see sneak peeks at his myriad of comic book titles, plus updates on his work and adaptions at Netflix. Well, in his recent one he has done it again, with a generous helping of new artwork for The Ambassadors by the incomparable Travis Charest, as well as a look at The Magic Order Vol. 4 with art from Dike Ruan and the final volume of Jupiter’s Legacy and art from Tommy Lee Edwards. Call it his Christmas gift for his fans. Oh, and it would seem Miller has also inserted some art pages from the big 2023 Millarworld crossover, Big Game, with art by Pepe Larraz too. So, with this much outstanding art, here’s hoping he doesn’t mind me re-gifting it to you all! Ho! Ho! Ho!

2 DAYS AGO