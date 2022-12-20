Read full article on original website
thevalleyside.com
Herkimer County Hunger Coalition received donation
The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition was the recipient recently of an incredibly generous donation from Valley Wine and Liquor in Herkimer. Proprietor Anthony Gorea indicated that the money was raised using a bag sale ($2 per bag) over the past few weeks. If purchasers returned the bag and filled it, they were given a 10% discount. Coalition Director Kelly Brown stated, ”Valley Wine and Liquors has been a great supporter of the Coalition over the years. Their generosity came at a fortuitous time as we were contacted this week and asked if we could take care of two local “late” families- a single father with eight children and a mother with two. VW and L’s donation enabled us to give those kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.”
thevalleyside.com
Brayten J. Henderson 2012 – 2022
Brayten J. Henderson, 10, of Herkimer, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on December 19th, 2022. He was born on July 16, 2012, the beloved son of Zackery J. Henderson and Melissa J. Franklin. Brayten loved music and being around his family and friends. He was always happy and had...
WKTV
New Hartford Central School appoints new Hughes Elementary principal
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Central School District Board of Education announced Wednesday, they have appointed Michele Pilla as the next Hughes Elementary principal. “I am excited to begin this new chapter in my educational career and positively impact the lives of children and families in the E.R....
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
mylittlefalls.com
New smoke shop open on Main Street
Okbah Ahmed stands behind the counter at his new smoke shop at 566 E Main Street in Little Falls. A new smoke shop has opened at 556 E Main St in Little Falls. One of the owners, Okbah Ahmed, said that his father and cousin were looking around for a new location and found this spot on Main, and said, let’s open here.
watervilletimes.com
Waterville Hears Update On Sangerfield
Town of Sangerfield Supervisor Bill Fredericks attended the Village of Waterville meeting last week to talk about what the town is up to. Fredericks said he wanted to make it a regular habit to visit with village officials; he invited them to come to a town meeting sometime. Fredericks and...
thevalleyside.com
David C. Dunning 1943 – 2022
Ilion, New York – David C. Dunning, 79, of Otsego Street, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Little Falls Hospital. He was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Little Falls, son of the late Mary Margaret Block of Ilion and Howard Dunning, Sr., of Dolgeville. He was educated in Ilion schools and attended MVCC before working at Remington Arms, Ilion, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army. David was a gifted and talented artist. He was a communicant of Annunciation Church, Ilion. The most important things in David’s life were his family and his faith.
Cicero rejects Metro North PUD proposal
CICERO — Lincoln Avenue residents received a Christmas gift from the town of Cicero last week: The Cicero Town Board voted unanimously Dec. 14 to deny Gabelry Development’s request for a zone change to build a cluster of multi-family homes and senior housing in their neighborhood. Gabelry Development,...
thevalleyside.com
Helen Margaret Bluett 1939 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – Helen Margaret Bluett, 83, of Little Falls, NY, formerly of Ilion, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica, NY, after a brief illness. Helen was surrounded by her grandchildren and visited by many of her loved ones. Helen was...
cnycentral.com
National Grid encourages neighbors to stock up on supplies
Syracuse, N.Y. — For those running last-minute errands ahead of the storm, National Grid says to make sure you have the essentials. Items such as batteries, flashlights, and water are important in case of any power outages. National Grid says it's increased its staff in preparation for this storm....
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
WKTV
Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign
HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville. The Free Gas &...
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
