Ilion, NY

thevalleyside.com

Herkimer County Hunger Coalition received donation

The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition was the recipient recently of an incredibly generous donation from Valley Wine and Liquor in Herkimer. Proprietor Anthony Gorea indicated that the money was raised using a bag sale ($2 per bag) over the past few weeks. If purchasers returned the bag and filled it, they were given a 10% discount. Coalition Director Kelly Brown stated, ”Valley Wine and Liquors has been a great supporter of the Coalition over the years. Their generosity came at a fortuitous time as we were contacted this week and asked if we could take care of two local “late” families- a single father with eight children and a mother with two. VW and L’s donation enabled us to give those kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.”
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
thevalleyside.com

Brayten J. Henderson 2012 – 2022

Brayten J. Henderson, 10, of Herkimer, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on December 19th, 2022. He was born on July 16, 2012, the beloved son of Zackery J. Henderson and Melissa J. Franklin. Brayten loved music and being around his family and friends. He was always happy and had...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

New Hartford Central School appoints new Hughes Elementary principal

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Central School District Board of Education announced Wednesday, they have appointed Michele Pilla as the next Hughes Elementary principal. “I am excited to begin this new chapter in my educational career and positively impact the lives of children and families in the E.R....
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

New smoke shop open on Main Street

Okbah Ahmed stands behind the counter at his new smoke shop at 566 E Main Street in Little Falls. A new smoke shop has opened at 556 E Main St in Little Falls. One of the owners, Okbah Ahmed, said that his father and cousin were looking around for a new location and found this spot on Main, and said, let’s open here.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
watervilletimes.com

Waterville Hears Update On Sangerfield

Town of Sangerfield Supervisor Bill Fredericks attended the Village of Waterville meeting last week to talk about what the town is up to. Fredericks said he wanted to make it a regular habit to visit with village officials; he invited them to come to a town meeting sometime. Fredericks and...
WATERVILLE, NY
thevalleyside.com

David C. Dunning 1943 – 2022

Ilion, New York – David C. Dunning, 79, of Otsego Street, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Little Falls Hospital. He was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Little Falls, son of the late Mary Margaret Block of Ilion and Howard Dunning, Sr., of Dolgeville. He was educated in Ilion schools and attended MVCC before working at Remington Arms, Ilion, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army. David was a gifted and talented artist. He was a communicant of Annunciation Church, Ilion. The most important things in David’s life were his family and his faith.
ILION, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero rejects Metro North PUD proposal

CICERO — Lincoln Avenue residents received a Christmas gift from the town of Cicero last week: The Cicero Town Board voted unanimously Dec. 14 to deny Gabelry Development’s request for a zone change to build a cluster of multi-family homes and senior housing in their neighborhood. Gabelry Development,...
CICERO, NY
thevalleyside.com

Helen Margaret Bluett 1939 – 2022

LITTLE FALLS – Helen Margaret Bluett, 83, of Little Falls, NY, formerly of Ilion, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica, NY, after a brief illness. Helen was surrounded by her grandchildren and visited by many of her loved ones. Helen was...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
cnycentral.com

National Grid encourages neighbors to stock up on supplies

Syracuse, N.Y. — For those running last-minute errands ahead of the storm, National Grid says to make sure you have the essentials. Items such as batteries, flashlights, and water are important in case of any power outages. National Grid says it's increased its staff in preparation for this storm....
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY

