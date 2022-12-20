ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

These teams are off to a scorching start in the 2023 Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is open and some programs are gobbling up as many transfers as possible before it closes again Jan. 18. Though the bulk of the 1,532 players (and counting) have yet to land elsewhere, many of the top-tier stars have already zeroed in or committed to schools, giving us an early look at the top 2023 transfer classes per 247Sports.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal

Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Report: 1 School Is 'Gaining Smoke' For D.J. Uiagalelei

While his career as a Clemson Tiger didn't exactly pan out, D.J. Uiagalelei is still one of the most highly-sought-after quarterbacks in this year's transfer class. According to recent reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are "gaining legitimate smoke" when it comes to landing Uiagalelei in the portal.
HONOLULU, HI
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
LSUCountry

LSU Signs Jaxon Howard, No. 1 Player in Minnesota

Jaxon Howard has sealed the deal with LSU after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The No. 1 player in Minnesota is a Tiger. One of the top signees in this 2023 class, Howard is an immediate impact player who attains tremendous size and strength for his age. Here’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

SIGNED: Micah Carter

BIO: The No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, according to the 247Sports rankings, Micah Carter flipped from Purdue after Jeff Brohm was named the Cardinals' coach. It's a homecoming for Brohm and a stay-at-home homecoming for Carter, who said he comes from a family full of U of L fans. Carter was injured the first week of his junior season and was out the rest of the season with a knee injury. He came back and was one of the state's best defensive players as a senior. Carter comes from an athletic background. His father, LaVar, was an All-State basketball player at Male and went on to play 95 career games at Marshall. His mother, the former, Sharell Snardon, was also an All-State basketball player at Male and went on the star at Northern Kentucky.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Local two-way star Jacobe Johnson is a Sooner

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s crucial every year to bring in the top talent in the state. That’s just what the Sooners are doing with the addition of OKC Metro star Jacobe Johnson. Position: ATH. School: Mustang (Okla.) Signing Time: 7:51 a.m. CT. Commitment Date: Aug. 13, 2022.
NORMAN, OK
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 16 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Christmas comes early this year with the NFL Saturday slate and we're here to give you some free gifts. If you play against Derrick Henry this week in the fantasy playoffs and have already given up, then this is for you. Yes, you should play Henry in DFS, but there are plenty more options who are hidden gems to go over. Whether it's a rookie breaking onto the scene or a veteran quarterback who's finally getting a chance to shine, these plays are ready to erupt.
NFL

NFL Announces Rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first AFC vs. NFC flag football games on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
247Sports

Malachi Coleman sets announcement time for this morning

Malachi Coleman has been probably the most followed prospect of this year's Husker recruiting cycle. And you can probably take out the probably. It seem we'll know for sure where the standout Lincoln East athlete is headed at 10:45 this morning when he plans to announce. He's been a Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy