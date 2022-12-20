Read full article on original website
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Former Florida State defensive tackle commitment signs elsewhere
The former Seminole pledge is taking his talents to the SEC.
These teams are off to a scorching start in the 2023 Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is open and some programs are gobbling up as many transfers as possible before it closes again Jan. 18. Though the bulk of the 1,532 players (and counting) have yet to land elsewhere, many of the top-tier stars have already zeroed in or committed to schools, giving us an early look at the top 2023 transfer classes per 247Sports.
247Sports
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal
Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Emory Jones Announces Transfer Destination
Emory Jones is officially heading to the American Athletic Conference. Jones will be at Cincinnati starting next season, based on a tweet from the school's official Twitter account for football. This comes after Jones spent the 2022 season with Arizona State. He finished the season with 1,533 yards through the...
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Edge Adepoju Adebawore
Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Report: 1 School Is 'Gaining Smoke' For D.J. Uiagalelei
While his career as a Clemson Tiger didn't exactly pan out, D.J. Uiagalelei is still one of the most highly-sought-after quarterbacks in this year's transfer class. According to recent reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are "gaining legitimate smoke" when it comes to landing Uiagalelei in the portal.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
LSU Signs Jaxon Howard, No. 1 Player in Minnesota
Jaxon Howard has sealed the deal with LSU after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The No. 1 player in Minnesota is a Tiger. One of the top signees in this 2023 class, Howard is an immediate impact player who attains tremendous size and strength for his age. Here’s...
Oklahoma's Signed Running Back Duo Affirms Direction of the Offense: 'We Want Speed'
In Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks, the Sooners added loads of potential to the backfield of the future on Wednesday morning.
SIGNED: Micah Carter
BIO: The No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, according to the 247Sports rankings, Micah Carter flipped from Purdue after Jeff Brohm was named the Cardinals' coach. It's a homecoming for Brohm and a stay-at-home homecoming for Carter, who said he comes from a family full of U of L fans. Carter was injured the first week of his junior season and was out the rest of the season with a knee injury. He came back and was one of the state's best defensive players as a senior. Carter comes from an athletic background. His father, LaVar, was an All-State basketball player at Male and went on to play 95 career games at Marshall. His mother, the former, Sharell Snardon, was also an All-State basketball player at Male and went on the star at Northern Kentucky.
Three in-state prep standouts sign with Oklahoma on first day of early signing period
By Michael Kinney Photo of Norman North's Chapman McKown NORMAN - When it comes to recruiting, the goal of almost every college football program in the nation is to win their own backyard. That is especially true for the elite schools who want to lock up the premier talent in their state and ...
Local two-way star Jacobe Johnson is a Sooner
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s crucial every year to bring in the top talent in the state. That’s just what the Sooners are doing with the addition of OKC Metro star Jacobe Johnson. Position: ATH. School: Mustang (Okla.) Signing Time: 7:51 a.m. CT. Commitment Date: Aug. 13, 2022.
Tyler Macon, former SEC QB, headed to the SWAC
Alcorn State is known for its quarterbacks. It just reeled in a talented one. The post Tyler Macon, former SEC QB, headed to the SWAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 16 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Christmas comes early this year with the NFL Saturday slate and we're here to give you some free gifts. If you play against Derrick Henry this week in the fantasy playoffs and have already given up, then this is for you. Yes, you should play Henry in DFS, but there are plenty more options who are hidden gems to go over. Whether it's a rookie breaking onto the scene or a veteran quarterback who's finally getting a chance to shine, these plays are ready to erupt.
NFL
NFL Announces Rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first AFC vs. NFC flag football games on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Malachi Coleman sets announcement time for this morning
Malachi Coleman has been probably the most followed prospect of this year's Husker recruiting cycle. And you can probably take out the probably. It seem we'll know for sure where the standout Lincoln East athlete is headed at 10:45 this morning when he plans to announce. He's been a Husker...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
