hypebeast.com
Supersonic Jet Company Boom Unveils Its Next-Generation Symphony Jet Engine
The Denver-based supersonic jet startup Boom has revealed its new engine design, Symphony. Designed for its Overture supersonic aircraft, the new engine is set to be developed by Boom, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), General Electric (GE) and StandardAero. Specifically, Boom has enlisted the two entities to aid in design, addictive technology design consulting and engine maintenance.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
Top Speed
Check Out The World’s Most Powerful Sportbike (From The Late ‘90s)
Back in the 1990s, the sportbike class was all the hype, and every manufacturer was trying to "change the game" with its superbikes. Honda debuted the CBR900RR with a then-incredible 400-pound weight, and Ducati introduced the WSBK-dominant 916. But it was Yamaha that set the record straight with its 1998 YZF-R1. Not only did it kickstart Team Blue’s still successful R-lineup, but it became the most powerful superbike at the time, beating all its rivals.
Top Speed
The Most Expensive Toyota SUV Ever Will Rival The Likes Of The Rolls Royce Cullinan
Toyota is rethinking one of its legendary models for a whole new chapter in its life. The Toyota Century will gain a full-size, super-luxury SUV model. And contrary to the – Japanese market-only – big sedan, this SUV is expected to be sold Stateside, as well as in Asian and European markets. It is Toyota’s next big bet.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Bertone GB110: Car News Headlines
The first electrified Chevrolet Corvette is set to arrive next summer. We're talking about the Corvette E-Ray, a prototype for which has been spotted without any camouflage gear. The car is coming with a hybrid powertrain but a fully electric 'Vette is also planned. Legendary Italian design house Bertone went...
Someone Made a Driveable Wooden Audi Skysphere Concept Car
ND - Woodworking ArtIn a feat that might earn this dad father of the year, Youtuber ND - Woodworking Art made a driveable scale replica of the Audi Skysphere concept car.
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
A startup revealed a stunning $180,000 electric SUV with supercar doors, an extendable screen, and cameras instead of mirrors — take a look inside
Aehra, an Italian EV startup, says its luxurious first car should go on sale by 2025. Would you buy one or pass?
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
insideevs.com
Munro Live Announces Tesla Semi Teardown Crowdfunding
The recently launched Tesla Semi is considered one of the most interesting new electric vehicles on the market and Munro & Associates would like to conduct a full teardown of the truck. Munro Live, the YouTube arm of the company, just announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign "Uncle Sandy...
Ferrari heir sets up succession with trust for supercar firm stake
MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Piero Ferrari, son of founder Enzo and the second largest shareholder in Ferrari (RACE.MI), set up a family trust this month to manage his stake of around 10% in the Italian luxury sports carmaker, a U.S. regulatory filing showed.
Gizmodo
Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger
Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
nextbigfuture.com
Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi
Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
Tech bros who ran $800M events startup to bankruptcy spent lavishly on drug-fueled parties: report
Two British tech entrepreneurs who led an events and travel startup that was worth as much as $800 million spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug- and alcohol-fueled parties and ran a “frat boy” culture rife with sexual harassment before the company imploded, according to a report. Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and his brother, Liam, 29, founded Verve, a company that bundled music festival tickets with stays at luxury resorts that included concerts by headliners such as Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and Scooter Bran. The company’s name was later changed to Pollen. Pollen, which was based in the United Kingdom but had...
iheart.com
Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
The Acura TLX Has 3 Advantages Over the BMW 3 Series
The 2022 Acura TLX does a few things to stand out from the crowd. The post The Acura TLX Has 3 Advantages Over the BMW 3 Series appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can This Clunker C4 Corvette Be Saved?
Rust may only run skin deep. There is one generation of Corvette that has been largely slept on throughout the years for one reason or another. As you might already know, that generation was the fourth which started production in 1984. Pretty much everything from the early to late 1980s is pretty much slept on these days. However there is a growing base of fans for cars like this. Unfortunately this Corvette is a prime example of the consequences that come with neglecting a vehicle.
