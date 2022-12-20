Read full article on original website
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Luminarias or farolitos? Here’s where in NM to see the lights
There’s nothing like being in New Mexico during the holidays. As the cold weather sets in, the air is full of the smell of piñon. There are plenty of Christmas Eve traditions that have been going on for decades in the state. Here are a few that are...
marketplace.org
Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy
In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
Albuquerque gingerbread contest winners announced
Voting for the People's Choice award is open to the public through January 6th.
Volunteers needed ahead of Holiday Farolitos in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday […]
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
Rio Grande Sun
Local Churches Celebrate Return of Las Posadas
The Holy Cross Catholic Church – located at 116 S. McCurdy Rd. – is celebrating the return of Las Posadas after a three year break caused by the pandemic. The religious event is a reenactment of the nativity of Jesus and takes place from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24. It is a nine day novena, which is a preparation and prayer for Christ’s birth.
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Pigeon problems in one Albuquerque neighborhood ruffles feathers
Problems are coming home to roost for one Albuquerque resident, whose bird feeding habits have recently ruffled some feathers in the area after hundreds of pigeons began calling her roof home.
rrobserver.com
City of RR announces Christmas closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
BernCo approves plan for $19M trail in South Valley
Project managers said it is a way to highlight the beauty of the South Valley.
multifamilybiz.com
Titan Development, Alliance Residential and The City of Albuquerque Commission Public Mural at Broadstone Nob Hill Community
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Titan Development, Alliance Residential, RS21, and the City of Albuquerque announced a large-scale public mural on the eastern side of Broadstone Nob Hill, a multifamily property developed by Titan and Alliance at 4101 Central Avenue Northeast in Albuquerque's East Nob Hill neighborhood. Based on a concept by Titan Development, the muralist Todd Hebenstreit has worked alongside Resilient Solutions 21 ("RS21"), a data science company that also specializes in design and visualization, to produce the city's first augmented reality mural inspired by the historic Route 66 highway.
Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
“I want to be his voice because he had a miserable life."
New Mexico Film Office announces filming of “Dark Winds’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office Director, Amber Dodson has announced the filming of “Dark Winds”. Season two of the filming started in November and will continue through 2023 in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by George R.R. Martin along with […]
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
