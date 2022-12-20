ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

marketplace.org

Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy

In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers needed ahead of Holiday Farolitos in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque chef shares long road to success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Local Churches Celebrate Return of Las Posadas

The Holy Cross Catholic Church – located at 116 S. McCurdy Rd. – is celebrating the return of Las Posadas after a three year break caused by the pandemic. The religious event is a reenactment of the nativity of Jesus and takes place from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24. It is a nine day novena, which is a preparation and prayer for Christ’s birth.
SANTA FE, NM
kunm.org

As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City of RR announces Christmas closures

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Outsider.com

Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
SANTA FE, NM
multifamilybiz.com

Titan Development, Alliance Residential and The City of Albuquerque Commission Public Mural at Broadstone Nob Hill Community

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Titan Development, Alliance Residential, RS21, and the City of Albuquerque announced a large-scale public mural on the eastern side of Broadstone Nob Hill, a multifamily property developed by Titan and Alliance at 4101 Central Avenue Northeast in Albuquerque's East Nob Hill neighborhood. Based on a concept by Titan Development, the muralist Todd Hebenstreit has worked alongside Resilient Solutions 21 ("RS21"), a data science company that also specializes in design and visualization, to produce the city's first augmented reality mural inspired by the historic Route 66 highway.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Film Office announces filming of “Dark Winds’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office Director, Amber Dodson has announced the filming of “Dark Winds”. Season two of the filming started in November and will continue through 2023 in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by George R.R. Martin along with […]
SANTA FE, NM

