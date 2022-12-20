ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Tom & Jerry Cocktail – A Holiday Tradition In North Dakota

Since there is nowhere most of us in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or anyone in the midwest or West River for that matter are venturing this Christmas holiday. We have much to be thankful for and one of those is the creation of this warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention.
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR

The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy

DRAYTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh happen to be located closer to North Dakotans than you might think. In Drayton, North Dakota, there’s a reindeer ranch. Owner and operator Kyle Hoselton has raised the animals for 25 years, and right now, he...
All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”

One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota

North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
Snowmageddon 2022 Part 2

Writing an article about the weather in a rural publication seems like the most North Dakota thing I can possibly think of. At this point, you'd think we wouldn't be surprised that mother natrue loves throwing frozen garbage in our faces every cold season, but somehow, we holdout at the ...
North Dakota population at an all-time high.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
Here Are Your Last Minute Gift Ideas North Dakota

As the countdown is on to Christmas, we are here to help you with finishing up your Christmas shopping. Finding that perfect gift is always a priority for many. But what about those people that have everything? Or maybe that person just has so much stuff, and running out of room for more stuff? Often that is more the case. We encourage finding those gifts that might be considered, "Clutter Free". What does that mean? We are talking about gifts that create a memory or something one can look forward to in the future. Here are some of our top picks just to get your wheels turniing before you start writing on sticky notes, "I owe you" or "Good for one ____".
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
