Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What followed the ice
Emily G. December 24, 2022 (4:47 pm) It’s honestly feeling like a normal Seattle December… mild and soggy! I’ll take it, at least rain doesn’t mean friction-free surfaces everywhere you might put your feet. waikikigirl December 24, 2022 (4:59 pm) See all the debris coming down...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Icy Friday updates – no buses/Water Taxi, power outage, closures/changes, more
(Latest images from SDOT high-bridge camera and California/Admiral camera) 5:45 AM: The ice arrived overnight and right now, much has come to a standstill as a result:. SUSPENDED/CLOSED/CANCELED (list updated 8:50 am) -All Metro/ST bus service suspended. –King County Water Taxi service suspended. –Update: Sea-Tac (SEA) operations limited. –All Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
Christmas Day 2022 in West Seattle: What’s open, and what else you should know today
Merry Christmas! Happy 8th night of Hanukkah! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:. LOW BRIDGE: Still closed by mechanical problems as of early today – check the camera for changes. BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. WATER TAXI: Not running today. FERRIES:...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS: Info-list time – anything to add?
Every year, we compile lists with some Christmas basics – churches with services Christmas Eve/Day, grocery-store hours Christmas Eve/Day, restaurants/bars and coffee shops open Christmas Day. We keep adding to the lists until the holiday’s here, so if you have info to add, please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send info. In the meantime, you can see what we have so far by going here for the restaurants/bars list, here for the church-services list, and to our Holiday Guide‘s Christmas section for the grocery store and coffee lists (which will have their own pages in our Event Calendar by Saturday). Thanks to everyone who’s already provided info by email, phone, or web!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglars hit Menashe and Sons Jewelers
8:33 AM: The business run by the local family that’s almost synonymous with Christmas in West Seattle has been hit by crime on Christmas Eve. Crash-and-grab burglars hit the Menashe and Sons Jewelers store at 4532 California SW in The Junction early this morning. The store’s been run for decades by the family that’s well-known for West Seattle’s brightest display of Christmas lights. We just talked to members of the family at the store, as police investigated. Josh Menashe says they think it happened around 5 am. The gated front of the store is bashed in and vehicle debris is visible:
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Two Christmas-famous characters
It’s Christmas Eve-Eve, so we can’t close out the night without another Christmas-lights spotlight! Tonight’s photo is from Jeff Keller, showing his display near Fairmount Park (Playground). He says the highlight is “Lots of Snoopys and Santas.” You can see them firsthand at 5420 40th Ave. SW [map]. More lights tomorrow night! Scroll through this WSB archive to see what we’ve shown already, and if you have one to suggest, please let us know ASAP!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damages home; new info in stolen-car-on-tracks case
NEW INFO IN STOLEN-CAR-ON-TRACKS CASE: On Thursday we reported on the previous night’s arrest of a 40-year-old man accused of driving a stolen van, backing into a police car with it while trying to get away from officers in SODO, then abandoning it on railroad tracks in West Seattle. Today we’ve obtained documents from his bail hearing, and learned more about the case. First, the van was stolen in West Seattle, from Sunrise Heights, four weeks ago. Second, while we mentioned he had been in jail six previous times this year, we didn’t have specifics. The hearing documents note that he and another man were arrested four nights earlier – last Saturday – for what was described as a similar incident, involving eluding police. This happened outside West Seattle, on East Marginal Way. However, there’s no booking on the jail roster related to it. At Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors asked for $30,000 bail; a judge set it at $25,000. Because of the holiday, Tuesday is the deadline for rush-filing charges.
