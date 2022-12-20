Read full article on original website
Highway crashes claim three lives Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near mile post 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde, of Kenai, was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center-line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Ihde and the driver of the truck, 61-year-old Ane Mane, of Homer, were both declared dead at the scene.
A visit to the Homer Senior Center
A visit to the Homer Senior Center with Allie Setterquist, marketing and communications with Homer Senior Citizens Inc., and Deb Rowsey, activities coordinator with the Homer Senior Center. Recorded Interviews:. Cathy Stingley - local, senior community member. Channing Setterquist - Kitchen Manager, Silver Lining Cafe. Bob Moore - local senior...
East side beaches will be closed to clamming, again
Beaches in Clam Gulch and Ninilchik, once known for their abundance of clams, will be closed to clammers for the ninth year in a row next summer. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure this week in response to continually low numbers on the east side of Cook Inlet. The clam population there crashed about a decade ago and has been slow to bounce back. In the meantime, clammers and sportfish charters have been taking their shovels over to the west side of the inlet, where the population is healthier.
