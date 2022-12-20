Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
TJX Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rockwell Automation (ROK), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), TJX Companies (TJX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Trinity Industries And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Trinity Industries (TRN), Chart Industries (GTLS), Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., CHS, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), CHS (CHSCL), Boston Properties (BXP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 12.50 -2.34% 10.24% 2022-12-18 01:12:11. 2 CHS (CHSCL) 25.57 -0.31% 7.31% 2022-12-19...
via.news
NVIDIA Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 9.38% to $149.54 at 12:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 11.11% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) jumping 11.11% to $7.99 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $7.19, 38.27% above its 52-week high of $5.20. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, TherapeuticsMD Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $6.71, 78% below its 52-week high of $30.50. The last session, NASDAQ ended with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) dropping 3.73% to $6.71. NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $10,547.11,...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 24% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell by a staggering 24.5% in 10 sessions from $9.51 to $7.18 at 13:39 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.9% to $14,930.73, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. 3D Systems’s...
via.news
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Canaan And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 5.02% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.42, 86.31% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 20.54% to $0.42. NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37,...
via.news
IQIYI And Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are iQIYI, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, and Inseego Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 iQIYI...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock 11.53% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cliffs Natural Resources jumping 11.53% to $16.88 on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.97% to $15,071.44, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (CPG), Schlumberger (SLB), Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD And Nautilus On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Sumitomo Mitsui, and GoPro. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
NeuroMetrix And GoPro On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Charles Schwab, and Vanguard Total. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Comments / 0