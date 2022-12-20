ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
TJX Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Rockwell Automation (ROK), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), TJX Companies (TJX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
NVIDIA Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 9.38% to $149.54 at 12:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 11.11% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) jumping 11.11% to $7.99 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $7.19, 38.27% above its 52-week high of $5.20. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, TherapeuticsMD Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $6.71, 78% below its 52-week high of $30.50. The last session, NASDAQ ended with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) dropping 3.73% to $6.71. NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $10,547.11,...
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 24% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell by a staggering 24.5% in 10 sessions from $9.51 to $7.18 at 13:39 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.9% to $14,930.73, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. 3D Systems’s...
SmileDirectClub Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 5.02% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.42, 86.31% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 20.54% to $0.42. NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37,...
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock 11.53% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cliffs Natural Resources jumping 11.53% to $16.88 on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.97% to $15,071.44, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
