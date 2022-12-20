Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/CNH Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:20 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
Corn Futures Up By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Down By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 22 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 841844605, 86.77% below its average volume of 6363528653.57. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Cardinal Health, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, America Movil
VIANEWS – The Innrs AI algorithm predicts that the Innrs algorithm will discover the price of tomorrow’s Cardinal Health CAH and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA, respectively. Via News regularly facts-checks this AI algorithm, which aims to predict the session prices and trend for financial assets over time.
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
Atlassian Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.93% to $125.75 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, a very down trend trading session today.
TherapeuticsMD And Nautilus On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Sumitomo Mitsui, and GoPro. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
QCR Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – QCR Holdings (QCRH), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), Phillips 66 (PSX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
NeuroMetrix And GoPro On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Charles Schwab, and Vanguard Total. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
TJX Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rockwell Automation (ROK), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), TJX Companies (TJX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Youngevity International, PCM Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Youngevity International (YGYIP), PCM Fund (PCM), CHS (CHSCN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Youngevity International (YGYIP) 0.55 0% 174.11% 2022-12-06 22:42:13. 2 PCM Fund (PCM) 8.61 -1.59% 11.15% 2022-12-10 22:42:06. 3 CHS...
CBOE Rises By 10% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 10.31% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.14. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.01 and 8.89% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.30.
GameStop Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) fell 9.63% to $18.58 at 13:25 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.9% to $14,930.73, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
