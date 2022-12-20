ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/CNH Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:20 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
Corn Futures Up By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Down By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 22 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 841844605, 86.77% below its average volume of 6363528653.57. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
Atlassian Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.93% to $125.75 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, a very down trend trading session today.
TJX Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Rockwell Automation (ROK), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), TJX Companies (TJX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
CBOE Rises By 10% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 10.31% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.14. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.01 and 8.89% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.30.
GameStop Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) fell 9.63% to $18.58 at 13:25 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.9% to $14,930.73, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend trading session today.

