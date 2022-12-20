ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

NVIDIA Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 9.38% to $149.54 at 12:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Corn Futures Up By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/CNH Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:20 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
via.news

S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Down By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 22 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 841844605, 86.77% below its average volume of 6363528653.57. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
via.news

Tilray Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 27.22% in 21 sessions from $3.72 at 2022-12-07, to $2.71 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

Estee Lauder Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Public Storage (PSA), American Electric Power Company (AEP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
OHIO STATE
via.news

Cliffs Natural Resources Stock 11.53% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cliffs Natural Resources jumping 11.53% to $16.88 on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.97% to $15,071.44, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
MICHIGAN STATE

