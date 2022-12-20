Read full article on original website
NVIDIA Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 9.38% to $149.54 at 12:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Corn Futures Up By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:20 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
NASDAQ Composite Down By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 22 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 841844605, 86.77% below its average volume of 6363528653.57. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Tilray Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 27.22% in 21 sessions from $3.72 at 2022-12-07, to $2.71 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Canaan And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
IQIYI And Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are iQIYI, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, and Inseego Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 iQIYI...
TherapeuticsMD And Nautilus On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Sumitomo Mitsui, and GoPro. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Estee Lauder Companies And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Public Storage (PSA), American Electric Power Company (AEP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock 11.53% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cliffs Natural Resources jumping 11.53% to $16.88 on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.97% to $15,071.44, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
