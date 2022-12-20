ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/CNH Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.57% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.99. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.44% up from its 52-week low and 0.047% down from its 52-week high. News about EUR/USD.
via.news

EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Friday, 23 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.05. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.379% up from its 52-week low and 4.926% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 16.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,576.40. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.2% up from its 52-week low and 0.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

CBOE Up By 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.19% for the last session’s close. At 10:11 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.91. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 1.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 6% Fall In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.56% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.07. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.35 and 14.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.39.
via.news

Rexford Industrial Realty And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy