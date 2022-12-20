Read full article on original website
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.57% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.99. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.44% up from its 52-week low and 0.047% down from its 52-week high. News about EUR/USD.
EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Friday, 23 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.05. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.379% up from its 52-week low and 4.926% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 16.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,576.40. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.2% up from its 52-week low and 0.37% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Up By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.19% for the last session’s close. At 10:11 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.91. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 1.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Canaan And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
CBOE Down Momentum With A 6% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.56% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.07. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.35 and 14.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.39.
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., CHS, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), CHS (CHSCL), Boston Properties (BXP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 12.50 -2.34% 10.24% 2022-12-18 01:12:11. 2 CHS (CHSCL) 25.57 -0.31% 7.31% 2022-12-19...
IQIYI And Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are iQIYI, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, and Inseego Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 iQIYI...
Rexford Industrial Realty And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Cardinal Health, Everbridge, America Movil
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Cardinal Health CAH, Everbridge EVBG and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend of...
