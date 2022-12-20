Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Friday, 23 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.05. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.379% up from its 52-week low and 4.926% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Over 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 4.64% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,652.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 721529626, 88.86% below its average volume of 6481355641.5. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 16.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,576.40. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.2% up from its 52-week low and 0.37% down from its 52-week high.
Coffee Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 7.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 210, 98.76% below its average volume of 16967.32. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
CBOE Up By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.19% for the last session’s close. At 10:11 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.91. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 1.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
Atlassian Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.93% to $125.75 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, a very down trend trading session today.
Trinity Industries And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Trinity Industries (TRN), Chart Industries (GTLS), Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Canaan And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Microchip Technology And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), CBOE Holdings (CBOE), Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
SmileDirectClub Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 5.02% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.42, 86.31% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 20.54% to $0.42. NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37,...
