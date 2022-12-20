ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

bodyslam.net

WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth

All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Nikki Cross Teases Return Of Former Stable

Welcome back? Stables have been a huge part of WWE for decades and that will likely continue to be the case for a long time to come. The idea makes perfect sense as a stable allows several wrestlers to get television time at once while often uniting under a common theme. Now a current WWE star is teasing the return of a stable which did not get the best chance in the company.
bodyslam.net

MLW Fusion Results (12/22/22)

MLW aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 22. Matches were tapped on September 18 from Espacio Discotheque in Norcross, GA. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mance Warner cuts a promo. – Tables Match: Mance...
NORCROSS, GA
bodyslam.net

Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed

Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
bodyslam.net

Big E Explains When He Will Know His WWE Return Timetable

Earlier this year, Big E suffered a catastrophic injury as he suffered a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland. Big E hasn’t wrestled since. The 36-year-old revealed to These Urban Times that he will learn more about his return date in March 2023. The New Day member is loved by fans, so they are all hoping that return is coming soon.
ringsidenews.com

Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop

Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
worldboxingnews.net

Exclusive: It’s proven Tommy Morrison did not have AIDS – widow

Former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison was proven to be negative for the AIDS virus, as court records now confirm. According to Tommy’s widow Trish, who constantly updates WBN on the progress of her mission to clear Morrison’s name, “Science has beaten the Sweet Science.”. Trish informed WBN...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
bodyslam.net

Dutch Mantell Attacked And Robbed

Dutch Mantell began his journey in the wrestling world in 1972. He wrestled for various promotions until 1990, following which he worked in various roles such as commentator, booker, and on-screen manager. He became widely popular for his work in WWE under the name “Zeb Colter.”. The former WWE...
NASHVILLE, TN
bodyslam.net

Roxanne Joins WWE After The Bell To Speak On Her NXT Championship Win

Roxanne had a surreal moment. Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion on the December 13th edition of WWE NXT when she defeated Mandy Rose. Now, Perez appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast and gave some more insight into her huge win.
bodyslam.net

AEW Dynamite Sees A Small Jump In Viewership, Key Demo Falls This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average viewership of 957,000, with a .30 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 14th episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of...
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Max Caster Drops Hilarious Rap On AEW Rampage

Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of AEW Rampage. But, Max Caster was at ringside and made his way to the ring with his infamous pre-match raps. He went on to say he’s sending Sonjay, Jarrett and Lethal back to the IMPACT Zone, dissed Satnam Singh and even hyped up Texas. You can check out the rap below.
TEXAS STATE
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/23/22

AEW Rampage is being taped in San Antonio, Texas following AEW Dynamite. The show will feature a $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal which kicks off the show, A Tag Team Title Match and much more. If you do not want to read spoilers, stop now. Results are below. AEW Rampage...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bodyslam.net

AEW Release New Fight Forever Trailer Featuring MJF

We have a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever. AEW Games recently took to Twitter and uploaded a trailer for the upcoming game, this time giving a spotlight to the AEW World Champion MJF. It featured MJF’s entrance and all of his classic moves, both in real life and in-game footage.
bodyslam.net

NXT Level Up Results – 12/23/22

The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on December 23rd. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on December 20th The show was on Peacock and full results are below. NXT Level Up Results (12/23) Charlie Dempsey def. Myles Borne. Sol Ruca def. Dani Palmer.
ORLANDO, FL
bodyslam.net

Swerve Strickland And Keith Lee Had The Chance To Return To WWE And Turned It Down

Swerve In Our Glory would rather stay in AEW than return to WWE. Dave Meltzer recently addressed this during Wrestling Observer Radio, where he discussed AEW performers that would be interested in making a comeback to WWE and mentioned both Strickland and Keith Lee. “There’s guys there, Keith Lee and...
bodyslam.net

WWE Main Event Results – 12/22/22

The latest episode of WWE Main Event aired on December 22nd. Matches were taped on December 19th from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event aired on Hulu. WWE had some NXT talent featured in both matches on the card. Full results are below. WWE Main Event...
DES MOINES, IA
bodyslam.net

AEW Files Trademarks On ‘WrestleBowl’ And ‘Wrestling Bowl’

AEW have filed two new trademarks. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” Both are registered with the intent of “covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers.” You can read the full filing below.
bodyslam.net

Ari Daivari Clarifies Parker Bordeaux’s Trust Busters Status

We saw Parker Bordeaux show up on AEW Dynamite this past week as apart of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group. But, what about Parker in the Trust Busters? Well, Ari Daivari took to Twitter to say thank you to Swerve Strickland for paying him the big money to get Parker. He also noted that Parker will be a Trust Buster for life. Then, on AEW Rampage, Ari was in the trios Battle Royal with Tony Nese and Josh Woods, the Varsity Athletes. So, could this be the end of the Trust Busters all together? Leave the memories alone.

