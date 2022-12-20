Read full article on original website
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth
All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away From Presumed Heart Complications At The Age of 45
Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
Roxanne Joins WWE After The Bell To Speak On Her NXT Championship Win
Roxanne had a surreal moment. Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion on the December 13th edition of WWE NXT when she defeated Mandy Rose. Now, Perez appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast and gave some more insight into her huge win.
Ricky Starks Believes “He Took It To Chris Jericho” On The Microphone
On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks went toe-to-toe on the microphone with Chris Jericho, running him, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia down as they stood on the ramp. Speaking on Casual Conversations, Starks was asked about entering into a feud with Jericho. “I did have a little bit of...
MJF Wants Older Pro Wrestlers To ” Die Already”
MJF became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. He then took out William Regal on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite, thereby establishing his status in the company. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, MJF was asked about critics...
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
WWE SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership For This Week’s Show
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of SmackDown. Alfred Konuwa reports that WWE SmackDown drew a fast national number of 2.213 million viewers. That was quite a number as WWE heads into the end of 2022. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/24/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 24. Matches were taped on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada def....
Kevin Owens Has Two Years Left On His WWE Contract And Has No Intention Of Leaving When Its Up
Last year, after a lot of speculation about whether Kevin Owens would stay with WWE or not, it was revealed that Owens signed another contract with WWE, which was said to be a multi-year deal. Prior to his re-signing, many fans believed Owens would make his way to AEW and...
Two Tag Team Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan has made it official on AEW Rampage, following the finish of the Battle Royal, Top Flight will take on Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in a big time matchup. Plus, another Tag match was added. Following Anna J.A.S and Tay Melo’s attack on Ruby SoHo last week, a match was made for Dynamite when Anna and Tay take on Ruby SoHo and her partner of choice, Willow Nightingale. You can see the full card for the New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite below.
Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle Charlotte Flair For The TBS Championship
After almost two years of running through the women’s division, there isn’t anyone Jade Cargill hasn’t faced and defeated which the begs the question: Who will be next to challenge Jade Cargill? It almost seems like Tony Khan will have to start looking outside AEW for a worthy challenger for the TBS Champion, who will be competing in a title eliminator match on Rampage.
WATCH: Top 10 SmackDown Moments Revealed
SmackDown was taped last week for this Friday night ahead of Christmas. The main event featured a Christmas themed ‘Miracle On 34th Street Fight.’ We also saw a women’s gauntlet and even The Bloodline. Now, WWE has posted the Top 10 Moments of SmackDown for December 23, 2022. You can check it out below!
MJF Says Christmas Is Overrated
The Salt of the Earth has been bragging about his supremacy ever since he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear in November 2022 to win the AEW World Championship. He has been taking jabs at everything in sight, including a recent one on the occasion of Christmas on Twitter, calling it as overrated as his potentially upcoming challenger Bryan Danielson.
December 30th SmackDown Has Very Few Tickets Left
John Cena’s return episode of SmackDown is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 30th at 7:45 Pm. The venue is set at Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL. According to Wrestle Tix, only 294 tickets are available for sale, so the show is a virtual sellout. WWE has essentially sold out the show, as the only remaining tickets, beside resale, are the expensive Official Platinum seats. When it’s all said and done, John Cena will have helped move 5,000+ tickets for this show.
