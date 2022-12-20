Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
nystateofpolitics.com
Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year
New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
WKTV
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York weighs what to do with former state prisons
Over the last decade, New York has closed prisons around upstate communities as its population of incarcerated people has dwindled. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is trying to weigh what to do with a dozen former prison sites scattered around New York that remain vacant. A commission studying the issue...
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country
Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots. How Did Pasta Come To America?. Believe it or not, we have early Spanish...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
New Yorkers Can Legally Do This For The First Time On Christmas
Come Christmas morning in New York, there will be those that sip egg nog and those that sip spiked egg nog. Heck, Ralphie’s parents in A Christmas Story start drinking wine as soon as the kids start opening presents. But this year, those who imbibe have an extra reason and way to celebrate the season.
ABA Journal
Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm
An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms
Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
